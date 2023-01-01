Solder paste storage and handling system

Solder paste is a key material in the assembly of PCBs especially for SMT fabrication. Neotel’s SMD BOX SP is designed for solder paste storage and retrieval.
The solder paste is stored in a refrigerated area and then transferred to a temperature recovery area to reach equilibrium with the surrounding temperature. A built-in high-speed mixer is applied to the paste to ensure an optimised viscosity and removal of any air bubbles that may be present.
The SMD BOX SP storage system features an intelligent material recognition system which utilises a camera to read barcode information. The information extracted will then be used by the software to allocate the material to the cooling system. Full traceability of the products being used in the manufacturing process is stored locally but can also be shared with the factory-wide management system.
Wave soldering machine MyKay Tronics
The wave soldering machine range offered by EMS Technologies comes in two combinations, with finger-type conveyor for high productivity, and carrier conveyor type suitable for batch production.
The Fonton BGA-936UA rework station offers excellent efficiency in both soldering and desoldering performance, thanks to the 1000 W upper hot air injection heating and large IR bottom heating system.
TRI has announced a new multiple-camera 3D AOI, TR7500QE Plus, which includes a high-speed top camera and four side-view cameras to inspect inner layer bridges, hidden lifted leads, and other out-of-sight defects.
The high precision new-model 3Xi-M200 V2 from Saki Corporation features improved inspection ability, higher speed, and low maintenance.
The Classic-1008 print platform from Desen offers a comprehensive array of sophisticated features as standard, including automatic stencil positioning and automatic and efficient stencil cleaning system.
ECD announced the addition of SelectiveRIDER to its portfolio of soldering process measurement pallets, effectively closing the loop to deliver a complete line of automated verification technologies for every machine soldering process.
This mechanical bed-of-nails test fixture is built with a sturdy aluminium enclosure whose 350 x 300 mm footprint makes it especially suitable for benchtop use.
Ingun’s high-current test probes are used in many industries and for applications with high currents, for example, for function tests, for signal transmission, and for power supply.
Utilising a 120 W power supply, this intelligent system is suited for meeting the everyday challenges of most soldering applications, and offers consistent soldering quality.