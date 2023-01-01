Solder paste storage and handling system

Solder paste is a key material in the assembly of PCBs especially for SMT fabrication. Neotel’s SMD BOX SP is designed for solder paste storage and retrieval.

The solder paste is stored in a refrigerated area and then transferred to a temperature recovery area to reach equilibrium with the surrounding temperature. A built-in high-speed mixer is applied to the paste to ensure an optimised viscosity and removal of any air bubbles that may be present.

The SMD BOX SP storage system features an intelligent material recognition system which utilises a camera to read barcode information. The information extracted will then be used by the software to allocate the material to the cooling system. Full traceability of the products being used in the manufacturing process is stored locally but can also be shared with the factory-wide management system.

