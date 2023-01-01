3D AOI imaging system

Part of the latest MYPro I series 3D AOI from Mycronic, the Iris 3D vision technology, is designed to capture images with the highest quality at speeds up to 30% faster than previous inspection systems, while providing even higher resolution.

Takt times continue to accelerate throughout advanced industries such as automotive and industrial electronics manufacturing. As components become smaller and assemblies increase in complexity, the speed and accuracy of electronics inspection is often a limiting factor. The new Iris vision technology has been specifically developed to overcome these challenges.

Thanks to a new generation of laser scanners, image sensors and computing systems, Iris technology enables manufacturers to improve test coverage. The new Iris 3D scanning system takes a no-compromise approach to both accuracy and cycle time. Capturing the industry’s highest-resolution images at faster speeds than previous technologies enables a higher first-pass yield and minimal false calls. The new imaging system processes nearly twice as many pixels as previous systems, ensuring high-resolution images, resulting in faster, more efficient inspection.

