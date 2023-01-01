Fluxing, preheating, soldering and inspection in one unit

1 Click SMT Technology Company’s Unit-i1 is a compact inline selective soldering machine;
an ideal addition to modern, smart electronic-fabrication factories. The machine combines a drop jet fluxer nozzle, bottom IR preheating, selective solder pot and automated optical inspection (AOI) function. The result is a full-function station for fluxing, preheating, soldering, and inspection.
After soldering is complete, the built-in AOI inspects all the soldered joints for bridging, excessive or too little solder, and solder particles. Additionally, the ‘auto repairing function’ can be activated to automatically solder the defect position again.
Unit-i1 can be used as a standalone system or as a module with the highest flexibility. For volume production, customers can place unlimited boards one after another into machines combined to work together, whilst for the production of different boards, customers can separate each machine to work independently.
Wave soldering machine MyKay Tronics
The wave soldering machine range offered by EMS Technologies comes in two combinations, with finger-type conveyor for high productivity, and carrier conveyor type suitable for batch production.
BGA-936UA rework station Quamba Technologies
The Fonton BGA-936UA rework station offers excellent efficiency in both soldering and desoldering performance, thanks to the 1000 W upper hot air injection heating and large IR bottom heating system.
New multi-camera 3D AOIs Testerion
TRI has announced a new multiple-camera 3D AOI, TR7500QE Plus, which includes a high-speed top camera and four side-view cameras to inspect inner layer bridges, hidden lifted leads, and other out-of-sight defects.
Upgraded X-ray inspection system Techmet
The high precision new-model 3Xi-M200 V2 from Saki Corporation features improved inspection ability, higher speed, and low maintenance.
Solder paste printer Truth Electronic Manufacturing
The Classic-1008 print platform from Desen offers a comprehensive array of sophisticated features as standard, including automatic stencil positioning and automatic and efficient stencil cleaning system.
Soldering process measurement pallets Electronic Industry Supplies
ECD announced the addition of SelectiveRIDER to its portfolio of soldering process measurement pallets, effectively closing the loop to deliver a complete line of automated verification technologies for every machine soldering process.
Mechanical bed-of-nails PCB testing Test Fixture Technologies
This mechanical bed-of-nails test fixture is built with a sturdy aluminium enclosure whose 350 x 300 mm footprint makes it especially suitable for benchtop use.
High current, low-ohm test probes Electronic Industry Supplies
Ingun’s high-current test probes are used in many industries and for applications with high currents, for example, for function tests, for signal transmission, and for power supply.
Intelligent soldering station Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Utilising a 120 W power supply, this intelligent system is suited for meeting the everyday challenges of most soldering applications, and offers consistent soldering quality.