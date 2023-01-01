Fluxing, preheating, soldering and inspection in one unit

EMP 2023 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

1 Click SMT Technology Company’s Unit-i1 is a compact inline selective soldering machine;

an ideal addition to modern, smart electronic-fabrication factories. The machine combines a drop jet fluxer nozzle, bottom IR preheating, selective solder pot and automated optical inspection (AOI) function. The result is a full-function station for fluxing, preheating, soldering, and inspection.

After soldering is complete, the built-in AOI inspects all the soldered joints for bridging, excessive or too little solder, and solder particles. Additionally, the ‘auto repairing function’ can be activated to automatically solder the defect position again.

Unit-i1 can be used as a standalone system or as a module with the highest flexibility. For volume production, customers can place unlimited boards one after another into machines combined to work together, whilst for the production of different boards, customers can separate each machine to work independently.

Credit(s)

Techmet





