DDM Novastar’s semi-automatic PCB optical inspection system, NovaScope, offers a solution that bridges the gap between manual PCB inspections and fully automatic AOI machines.

Coming in significantly less costly than fully automatic AOI systems, the NovaScope inspects and archives images of printed circuit board assemblies. It greatly increases the speed and accuracy of manual visual inspections. Using the integrated Gerber, XY Placement List and Bill of Materials import feature, programming can be completed in a matter of minutes.

Inspection area ranges from 12 x 18 inch up to 24 x 18 inch. The system also offers side view capability for oblique viewing in eight programmable positions around each component.

The digital microscope is moved to the programmed inspection points where the lighting is set, camera height and angle is adjusted, and the region of interest is zoomed into, all automatically. Inspection can be done by specific component, by PCB region, or a combination of both.

