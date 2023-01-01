Hands-free fully automatic reflow oven

EMP 2023 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

JTU’s second-generation reflow oven is hands-free, and fully automatic. The oven is equipped with automation features as standard such as automatic recipe switching using barcodes, and automatic conveyor width adjustment according to recipe or using numerical data input.

Various systems are in place to prevent errors. The system allows quick and easy model changeover without human intervention. Boards are only allowed to enter once the oven is ready according to the current recipe. And the product quality and process are robotically controlled.

High-efficiency front and rear flow convection minimises zone-to-zone heat migration usually seen on systems with conventional left and right flow. The unique jet nozzle design provides a reduced manufacturing cost and reduced maintenance downtime due to the easy-to-clean system.

These innovative features make the AR series reflow oven Industry 4.0-ready.

Credit(s)

Techmet





