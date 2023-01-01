Next-gen 3D AOI system

Saki Corporation has developed the new 3Di series of high-speed, high-precision, next-generation in-line 3D automated optical inspection (3D AOI) systems. The new 3Di series is used for complex inspection of high-density printed circuit boards and boards with a combination of very small and tall components.

This latest automated inspection solution from Saki contributes to enhanced quality assurance and increased productivity and is perfect for highest quality inspection of ever-evolving high-density PCB technology. The AOI is equipped with a newly-developed camera system that significantly reduces cycle time and produces ultra-sharp high-resolution 3D images, thanks to its ability to accurately inspect both extremely small parts, such as 008004s (0201 metric), and tall parts simultaneously.

The optical inspection system features a camera resolution of 8 μm, a height measurement range of 25 mm, and an imaging speed of 4500 mm2/s.

