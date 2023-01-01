Directory of Suppliers 2023

Actum
Brands: Bernier, ERNI, Calmark, Souriau, Knitter-Switch, KVG Laird, Rosenberger
Equipment/accessories/ consumables supplier PCB supplier/manufacturer
Actum is a specialist supplier of industrial and electronic products in southern Africa. A leading distributor of quality electronic components; interconnect technology; EMI shielding and electronic packaging products.
Unit A8, Stables Business Park, 13 Third Road, Linbro Park, Gauteng
Contact: Chantel Maree
Tel: +27 11 608 3001
Allan McKinnon & Associates
Brands: Apex Tools/Weller Tools, Cooper Tools, ITW (Cramolin), Juki SMD Placement, Kester, Kolb Cleaning Systems, Autotronik
Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software
Allan McKinnon & Associates has been serving the electronics industry for over 40 years through the sale and rental of high-technology SMT production equipment and the distribution of European-made production consumables. Its mission is to remain a major supplier of production equipment, related consumables and technical information for the industry.
467 Felstead Road, Northriding, Randburg, Gauteng
Contact: Vangeli Glyptis
Tel: +27 11 704 3020
Barracuda Holdings
PCB supplier/manufacturer
Unit 1, Bateleur Park, Olive Grove Industrial Estate, Ou Paardevlei Road, Somerset West, Western Cape
Tel: +27 21 851 3357
Bosco Printed Circuits
PCB supplier/manufacturer
1 Terrace Road, Eastleigh, Edenvale, Gauteng
Tel: +27 11 452 1414
cab Technoloy
Labels, printers and laser markers
cab Technology supplies barcode and label printers in either standalone, fully integrated or automatic print-and-apply models for traceability and identification in the electronic production environment. The compact laser marker with integrated vacuum system permanently marks products with ease, while the Maestro range of PCB separators is an industry standard.
8 Fabriek Street, Strijdom Park, Randburg, Gauteng
Contact: Rudie Buys
Tel: +27 11 886 3580
Cadshop
Additive manufacturing (3D printing)
Quantum Place, 6 Panorama Crescent, Langebaan, Western Cape
Tel: +27 82 377 0052
CET Manufacturing
PCB supplier/manufacturer
A reliable printed circuit board supplier to the commercial, defence and aerospace industries for over 25 years. Offers single, double and multilayer PCBs, flex and flex rigid, aluminium and various RF substrates, blind and buried vias, copper- and resin-filled vias, HDI and SBU – for any requirements, big or small.
Unit 3, Rambo Junction, 400 Roan Crescent, Corporate Park North, Midrand, Gauteng
Contact: Rudi Koekemoer
Tel: +27 12 665 4860
ChipOnBoard
Cable assembly Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software Contract manufacturer Training & certification
Unit 9, Kinsman Industrial Park, 10 Kinsman Road, New Germany, KwaZulu-Natal
Tel: +27 31 811 4626
Connector Technology
Cable assembly Harness manufacturer
Linbro Business Park, 10 Electron Street, Johannesburg, Gauteng
Tel: +27 11 608 1375
Deman Manufacturing
Contract manufacturer
10 Steenbok Street, Koedoespoort Industrial, Pretoria, Gauteng
Tel: +27 12 403 8000
EDA Technologies
Cable assembly PCB supplier/manufacturer Training & certification Electronics engineering & PCB design
15 Berkley Office Park, 8 Bauhinia Street, Highveld Techno Park, Centurion, Gauteng
Tel: +27 12 665 0375
Edge Assembly
Cable assembly Contract manufacturer
9B Laurel Crescent, Merrivale Industrial, Howick, KwaZulu-Natal
Tel: +27 82 806 4069
Electronic Industry Supplies
Brands: Ametek, Batten & Allen, ECD, GT Sonic, Haver & Boecker, Heraeus, Holders Technology, Holland Shielding Systems, Ingun, Mekko Technologies, Petroferm, PBT Works, Stannol Solder Stations, Vliesstoff, Kasper, Weetech, Zestron
Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier
Supplier of imported electronic and electrical components and related materials.
25 Loch Avenue, Parktown, Gauteng
Contact: Helmut Reussenzehn
Tel: +27 11 726 6758
Electronic Touch Systems
Touch systems manufacturer
Local design and manufacture of high-quality membrane switches, fibre-optic backlit membrane switches and overlays, tactile key embossing, electroluminescent backlit membrane switches, panels and labels.
165 Beyers Naude Drive, Northcliff, Johannesburg, Gauteng
Contact: Patrick Thomas
Tel: +27 11 782 3346
Etion Create
OEM PCB supplier/manufacturer Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software Contract manufacturer
76 Regency Drive, Irene, Centurion, Pretoria, Gauteng
Tel: +27 12 678 9740
ExecuKit
Procurement, kitting and stock management
Execukit provides a complete turnkey solution, by offering a transparent procurement-to-delivery project management process with leading manufacturers and suppliers, ensuring its clients receive the highest quality components and save on time and resources.
Unit B4, Micro Industrial Park, 17 Hammer Avenue, Strijdompark, Gauteng
Contact: Blossom Buys
Tel: +27 11 791 3548
Hot Tools
Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier
103 7th Avenue, corner De Wet Street, Edenvale, Gauteng
Tel: +27 11 452 4446
Jemstech
Contract manufacturer
Jemstech’s business as a turnkey electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider is to partner with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to accurately manufacture their electronic products with reliability and punctuality. Jemstech’s purpose is to convert its clients’ innovative product technology into engineered products manufactured according to the highest industry standards.
118 Bavaria Road, Louwlardia, Centurion, Gauteng
Contact: Dirk Venter
Tel: +27 12 349 2492
Laser Stencil Technology
Brands: DEK Pneumatics, Durostone wave solder pallets, SAWA Ultrasonic Cleaners, Superlabels (polyimide labels), Zelflex Pneumatic Frames
Stencil and precision metal parts manufacturer
Laser Stencil Technology is a manufacturer and supplier of solder paste stencils, wave solder pallets, precision metal parts and polyimide high-temperature labels to the local electronics manufacturing industry.
Unit 3, Rambo Junction, 400 Roan Crescent, Corporate Park North, Midrand, Gauteng
Contact: Donovan Jeffery
Tel: +27 11 793 1318
Membrane Switch Technologies
Membrane switch manufacturer
Block H, Georgian Place, 18 Southway Road, Kelvin, Sandton, Gauteng
Tel: +27 11 887 1227
Microtronix Manufacturing
Contract manufacturer
Microtronix Manufacturing offers a full low- to high-volume turnkey manufacturing solution from part supply to surface mount production, hand assembly, testing, final assembly and packaging. Providing end clients with a full product solution to their door.
67 CR Swart Drive, Strydompark, Randburg, Gauteng
Contact: James Loggie
Tel: +27 11 792 5322
Mykay Tronics
Brands: Aqueous Technologies, Asscon Vapour Phase Technology, Axxon Automation, B.P Microsystems, BTU Ovens, Charles Water, DCT, Desco, Ebso, EMS wave soldering, Gopel, Henkel, LPMS International, Menda, Multicore (Henkel), Mycronic, PACE, Pillarhouse International, Protektive Pak, Scienscope, Shenzen Zhengshi Automation Equipment, Spea, Statguard Flooring, Suit In, Vanstron Automation, Vi Technology, V-TEK
Equipment/accessories/ consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software
MyKay Tronics is the sole agency for a number of market leaders in SA for electronics production equipment and consumables. The company is the local distributor for pick-and-place machines, reflow ovens, selective wave soldering, rework stations, solder wire/paste, solder bar, flux, PCB washing machines, component counters, tools, cutters and more.
27 New Quay Road, New Redruth, Alberton, Gauteng
Contact: Dean Rodger
Tel: +27 11 869 0049
NewElec Pretoria
Brands: Newelec
Enclosure manufacture OEM
Three-phase motor protection and control relays. Earth leakage protection relays.
298 Soutter Street, Pretoria West, Pretoria, Gauteng
Contact: Stuart Loudon
Tel: +27 12 327 1729
Omnigo
Electronic Manufacturing Service
Omnigo offers precision electronic manufacturing services. The company believes in forming long-lasting partnerships with clients and suppliers within the industry. Omnigo offers a wide range of services to cater to all its client requirements. Services offered include development, sourcing and procurement, automated SMT, testing and final assembly of products.
320 Kuit Street, Waltloo, Pretoria, Gauteng
Contact: Teevesh Chitanand
Tel: +27 12 803 8218
Otto Wireless Solutions
Brands: MC Technologies, Chang Hong, Beyondoor
Cable assembly
Besides its full support of RF and wireless products, Otto Wireless Solutions manufactures a variety of cost-effective and reliable RF cable assemblies, with customised lengths and connector types to choose from. It also lists a number of standard-length cables which cover a wide market demand.
58 Wakis Avenue, Strijdompark, Randburg, Gauteng
Contact: Chris Viveiros
Tel: +27 11 791 1033
P24 Interconnect
Cable assembly PCB supplier/manufacturer
137 Rover Road, Rustivia, Germiston, Gauteng
Tel: +27 87 808 1652
Pam Landman (IJ-CCAL t/a)
PCB layout designer (CID)
Watercombe Road, Farmall, Chartwell, Gauteng
Tel: +27 82 894 4145
www.linkedin.com/in/pam-landman-ipc-cid/
Phahama Systems Development
Contract manufacturer
Phahama Systems Development provides turnkey electronics manufacturing including component sourcing, as well as circuit design, testing and repairs. The company also supplies ICT products in conjunction with strategic partners.
19 Pieter Street, Highveld Techno Park, Centurion, Gauteng
Contact: Hosia Matlou
Tel: +27 87 077 0157
Priben Distribution
Brands: Alpha, ASM, Cepter, Compass, Jamore, JBC, Kiwo, Magic Ray, SJ Innotech, Solmach, tsm, Vitronix
Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier
Priben, a leading South African supplier of solder materials and equipment with a focus on the electronics industry, has progressed to providing innovative, cost-effective and environmentally-friendly products. With knowledge and experience in the manufacturing of solders and fluxes, coupled with equipment, Priben understands the needs and challenges of its customers.
1250 Anvil Road, Robertville, Roodepoort, Gauteng
Contact: Thevin Arumugam
Tel: +27 11 473 2149
Projects Concern Manufacturing
Contract manufacturer
Contract electronics manufacturer, established in 1986, with 36 years’ experience in the world of electronics manufacturing and one of the largest manufacturers in southern Africa. All your electronic manufacturing needs under one roof with the best equipment available, offering prototype to high-volume manufacturing.
Longmeadow Business Estate, 2 Friesland Drive, Longmeadow South, Lethabong, Edenvale, Gauteng
Contact: Sean Flynn
Tel: +27 82 608 5210
Quamba Technologies
Brands: ESE, MBtech, Hanwha Precision Machinery, Seho, TTnS, TWS Automation, Gen3 Systems, Taiwan Dry Tech, Surclean, Carton Optical
Equipment/accessories/ consumables supplier
Quamba Technologies is a supplier of production equipment for electronics manufacturing. It supplies products from leading global manufacturers, providing excellent local technical and after-sales support.
32A Kloof Road, Bedfordview, Gauteng
Contact: Igmar Grewar
Tel: +27 83 417 4294
Radél
Cable assembly Enclosure manufacture OEM Product development and design
1207 Meadowbrook Business Estate, Jacaranda Avenue, Olivedale, Gauteng
Tel: +27 11 888 6696
Robert Bosch South Africa
Contract manufacturer
33 Piet Rautenbach Street, Brits Industrial, Brits, North West
Tel: +27 12 381 3340
RS Components
Brands: RS Pro, Electrolube, Weller, 3M
Equipment/components/consumables/test & measurement
RS Components is a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions for engineers, designers, builders and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. The company stocks more than 650 000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2500 global suppliers. Delivery direct to your door within four to six working days.
Kyalami Business Park, 20 Indianapolis Street, Midrand, Gauteng
Contact: Mellisa Govender
Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Scanditron
Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier
1250 Anvil Road, Robertville, Roodepoort, Gauteng
Tel: +27 60 570 2377
Tau di a Rora Technologies
Contract manufacturer
8 Myrna Street, Chrisville, Johannesburg South, Gauteng
Tel: +27 83 314 6541
Techmet
Brands: 1ClickSMT, AAT, Bakon, Bosch Static Control, Dage X-Ray Systems, Dektec, EKRA SMT printers, Electrolube, ERSA, Eunil PCB Handling Systems, GKG, Indium, Inventec, Invicta, JT Universal, KIC, Mirae Corp, Mirtec, MOA, Nine Industries, Nix Magazine Racks, Nordson-Asymtek, Panasonic Factory Solutions, Panasonic Pick and Place, Pemtron, Permali, Peters Conformal Coatings, QA Technologies, Ren Thang Crop & Form, S.A Day, SAKI, Tako, Technical Textiles, Unicomp, Viscom Vision Technology, Vision Engineering, Welley, XY Industries, Yestek, Zhuomao Technology
Equipment/accessories/ consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software
Techmet Equipment is an integral part of the Techmet group of companies, dedicated to providing sales and service to the electronics manufacturing industry. The company is proud of its qualified and experienced engineering staff, providing professional technical support to the industry, which includes installation, maintenance and process automation.
402 Murray Road, Wadeville, Germiston, Gauteng
Contact: Grant Langley
Tel: +27 11 824 1427
Technology Station in Electronics (TSE)
Additive manufacturing (3D printing) Contract manufacturer Training & certification Product Development
Building 14D, CSIR, Meiring Naudé Road, Brummeria, Pretoria, Gauteng
Tel: +27 76 553 3362
Telbit
OEM PCB supplier/manufacturer Contract manufacturer Design, Development and Manufacturer of Electronic Equipment
Linbro Business Park, 29 Galaxy Avenue, Sandton, Gauteng
Tel: +27 11 608 1121
Test & Rework Solutions
Brands: ABI Electronics, ASH Technologies, Astronics, DDM Novastar, Desco, Diagnosys, Essemtec, Kulicke & Soffa, Metcal, Neoden, Nordson Dage Assure, Nordson Dage X-Ray, Nordson YESTech, OK International, Seamark, Solderstar, Topline
Equipment/accessories/ consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software Training & certification
Supplier of entry-level, low-, medium- and high-volume SMT production line equipment; automated optical inspection, X-ray inspection and component counting equipment; manual and automated fluid dispensing solutions; automatic test and fault-finding equipment; array package rework and manual assembly equipment; soldering, de-soldering and SMT reworking equipment; digital inspection microscopes; dummy SMT components.
20 Wilfred Street, Admirals Kloof, Simon’s Town, Western Cape
Contact: Chris Pieters
Tel: +27 11 704 6677
Test Fixture Technologies
Brands: Everett Charles Technologies (ECT), ST Robotics
Enclosure manufacture Equipment/accessories/ consumables supplier OEM Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software
Design and manufacture of custom test and automation solutions. PCB (Bed-of-nails) test fixtures. Custom mechanical, pneumatic, robotic and electro-mechanical final assembly functional testers. Custom production aids, jigs and machines. Supply of test probes (POGO pins).
32 Liner Avenue, Laser Park, Honeydew, Gauteng
Contact: Adrian Storie
Tel: +27 11 791 5879
Testerion
Brands: Autotronik, Fuji Pick-and-Place, Interflux Electronics, ITW Group (Speedline), Macdermid/Alpha/Cooksons assembly material, Neotel Technologies, Nutek, OLAMEF Italy, Plato/Techspray/Chemtronics, SMT Reflow, Three Peaks/TOP, Transition Automation, Tri-Test Research, Ultrasonic Systems, Vitronics Soltec
Equipment/accessories/ consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software
Established in October 2000, Testerion specialises in the sale of high-technology SMT production equipment and the distribution of European- and USA-made production consumables. Its mission is to continue growing as a profitable company, with a focus on providing its customers with the very best service and highest-quality equipment.
467 Felstead Road, Northriding, Randburg, Gauteng
Contact: Vangeli Glyptis
Tel: +27 11 704 3020
Transmitter Magic
OEM
Corner Viben and Beatrix Streets, Brackenfell, Cape Town, Western Cape
Tel: +27 21 982 5010
Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Brands: Yamaha, Rehm, Cyber Optics, EuroPlacer, SpeedPrint, Polar, EVS International, AIM, EPS, OSAI, Sonictron, Desen, Sono-Tek Corporation, SolderStar, Quick, Takaya Corp
Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software
Truth Electronic Manufacturing offers effective solutions based on modern equipment that helps manufacturers achieve success. The company encourages its customers to look at its innovative technology and proven products and solutions that enable them to maximise their long-term benefits by focusing on total cost of ownership.
49 Enforce Park, 43 Seacowlake Road, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal
Contact: Terence Ruthnam
Tel: +27 31 822 8555
Viasystems SA
PCB supplier/manufacturer
16 Roslyn Avenue, Alberton, Gauteng
Tel: +27 83 601 8445
X-Sight X-Ray Services
Additive manufacturing (3D printing) Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software Electronic assembly X-ray inspection systems
Unit 2, Gable Business Park, 10 Derrick Drive, Somerset West, Western Cape
Tel: +27 21 852 6642
ZA Electronics
Additive manufacturing (3D printing) Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software Electronic assembly X-ray inspection systems
Unit 64, Frazzitta Business Park, corner Koeberg and Freedom Way, Milnerton, Western Cape
Tel: +27 21 552 8235
Zetech One
Brands: Universal Instruments, Yamaha I-Pulse, ASM PT (DEK), MEK (Marantz Electronics Optical Inspection), Thermaltronics, YJ Link, Seico, Essegi, Martin-SMT, Vision Engineering, Tagarno, Amada Miyachi, PVA, Bejing Hanson, Circuitmaster, Fancort, IEMME, Nortec, Hios, Koki, HumiSeal, Elsold, ADT (Advanced Dicing Technology), Hengli Eletek, Questar, Micro-Point Pro, K&S Consumables, TWM Technology, NEODEN (SMT machines), IMO
Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier Manufacturer of DEK Vector Guard
For 36 years, Zetech has been a leading South African distributor of SMT equipment, consumables, cleaning materials and laser-cut stencils (which it also manufactures).
53 Cotswold Drive, Saxonwold, Gauteng
Tel: +27 73 885 3819
