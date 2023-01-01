Directory of Suppliers 2023

EMP 2023 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services





Actum

Brands: Bernier, ERNI, Calmark, Souriau, Knitter-Switch, KVG Laird, Rosenberger

Equipment/accessories/ consumables supplier PCB supplier/manufacturer

Actum is a specialist supplier of industrial and electronic products in southern Africa. A leading distributor of quality electronic components; interconnect technology; EMI shielding and electronic packaging products.

Unit A8, Stables Business Park, 13 Third Road, Linbro Park, Gauteng

Contact: Chantel Maree

Tel: +27 11 608 3001

[email protected]

www.actum.co.za





Allan McKinnon & Associates

Brands: Apex Tools/Weller Tools, Cooper Tools, ITW (Cramolin), Juki SMD Placement, Kester, Kolb Cleaning Systems, Autotronik

Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software

Allan McKinnon & Associates has been serving the electronics industry for over 40 years through the sale and rental of high-technology SMT production equipment and the distribution of European-made production consumables. Its mission is to remain a major supplier of production equipment, related consumables and technical information for the industry.

467 Felstead Road, Northriding, Randburg, Gauteng

Contact: Vangeli Glyptis

Tel: +27 11 704 3020

[email protected]

www.ama-sa.co.za

Barracuda Holdings

PCB supplier/manufacturer

Unit 1, Bateleur Park, Olive Grove Industrial Estate, Ou Paardevlei Road, Somerset West, Western Cape

Tel: +27 21 851 3357

[email protected]

www.barracudaholdings.co.za

Bosco Printed Circuits

PCB supplier/manufacturer

1 Terrace Road, Eastleigh, Edenvale, Gauteng

Tel: +27 11 452 1414

[email protected]

www.bosco.co.za





cab Technoloy

Labels, printers and laser markers

cab Technology supplies barcode and label printers in either standalone, fully integrated or automatic print-and-apply models for traceability and identification in the electronic production environment. The compact laser marker with integrated vacuum system permanently marks products with ease, while the Maestro range of PCB separators is an industry standard.

8 Fabriek Street, Strijdom Park, Randburg, Gauteng

Contact: Rudie Buys

Tel: +27 11 886 3580

[email protected]

www.cab.de/za

Cadshop

Additive manufacturing (3D printing)

Quantum Place, 6 Panorama Crescent, Langebaan, Western Cape

Tel: +27 82 377 0052

[email protected]

www.dbatechnology.co.za





CET Manufacturing

PCB supplier/manufacturer

A reliable printed circuit board supplier to the commercial, defence and aerospace industries for over 25 years. Offers single, double and multilayer PCBs, flex and flex rigid, aluminium and various RF substrates, blind and buried vias, copper- and resin-filled vias, HDI and SBU – for any requirements, big or small.

Unit 3, Rambo Junction, 400 Roan Crescent, Corporate Park North, Midrand, Gauteng

Contact: Rudi Koekemoer

Tel: +27 12 665 4860

[email protected]

www.cetpcb.com

ChipOnBoard

Cable assembly Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software Contract manufacturer Training & certification

Unit 9, Kinsman Industrial Park, 10 Kinsman Road, New Germany, KwaZulu-Natal

Tel: +27 31 811 4626

[email protected]

www.chiponboard.co.za

Connector Technology

Cable assembly Harness manufacturer

Linbro Business Park, 10 Electron Street, Johannesburg, Gauteng

Tel: +27 11 608 1375

[email protected]

www.connectortechnology.co.za

Deman Manufacturing

Contract manufacturer

10 Steenbok Street, Koedoespoort Industrial, Pretoria, Gauteng

Tel: +27 12 403 8000

[email protected]

www.deman-mfg.co.za

EDA Technologies

Cable assembly PCB supplier/manufacturer Training & certification Electronics engineering & PCB design

15 Berkley Office Park, 8 Bauhinia Street, Highveld Techno Park, Centurion, Gauteng

Tel: +27 12 665 0375

[email protected]

www.edatech.co.za

Edge Assembly

Cable assembly Contract manufacturer

9B Laurel Crescent, Merrivale Industrial, Howick, KwaZulu-Natal

Tel: +27 82 806 4069

[email protected]

www.edgeassembly.co.za





Electronic Industry Supplies

Brands: Ametek, Batten & Allen, ECD, GT Sonic, Haver & Boecker, Heraeus, Holders Technology, Holland Shielding Systems, Ingun, Mekko Technologies, Petroferm, PBT Works, Stannol Solder Stations, Vliesstoff, Kasper, Weetech, Zestron

Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier

Supplier of imported electronic and electrical components and related materials.

25 Loch Avenue, Parktown, Gauteng

Contact: Helmut Reussenzehn

Tel: +27 11 726 6758

[email protected]

www.eispty.co.za





Electronic Touch Systems

Touch systems manufacturer

Local design and manufacture of high-quality membrane switches, fibre-optic backlit membrane switches and overlays, tactile key embossing, electroluminescent backlit membrane switches, panels and labels.

165 Beyers Naude Drive, Northcliff, Johannesburg, Gauteng

Contact: Patrick Thomas

Tel: +27 11 782 3346

[email protected]

www.electouch.co.za

Etion Create

OEM PCB supplier/manufacturer Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software Contract manufacturer

76 Regency Drive, Irene, Centurion, Pretoria, Gauteng

Tel: +27 12 678 9740

[email protected]

www.etioncreate.co.za





ExecuKit

Procurement, kitting and stock management

Execukit provides a complete turnkey solution, by offering a transparent procurement-to-delivery project management process with leading manufacturers and suppliers, ensuring its clients receive the highest quality components and save on time and resources.

Unit B4, Micro Industrial Park, 17 Hammer Avenue, Strijdompark, Gauteng

Contact: Blossom Buys

Tel: +27 11 791 3548

[email protected]

www.execukit.co.za

Hot Tools

Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier

103 7th Avenue, corner De Wet Street, Edenvale, Gauteng

Tel: +27 11 452 4446

[email protected]

www.hottools.co.za





Jemstech

Contract manufacturer

Jemstech’s business as a turnkey electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider is to partner with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to accurately manufacture their electronic products with reliability and punctuality. Jemstech’s purpose is to convert its clients’ innovative product technology into engineered products manufactured according to the highest industry standards.

118 Bavaria Road, Louwlardia, Centurion, Gauteng

Contact: Dirk Venter

Tel: +27 12 349 2492

[email protected]

www.jemstech.co.za





Laser Stencil Technology

Brands: DEK Pneumatics, Durostone wave solder pallets, SAWA Ultrasonic Cleaners, Superlabels (polyimide labels), Zelflex Pneumatic Frames

Stencil and precision metal parts manufacturer

Laser Stencil Technology is a manufacturer and supplier of solder paste stencils, wave solder pallets, precision metal parts and polyimide high-temperature labels to the local electronics manufacturing industry.

Unit 3, Rambo Junction, 400 Roan Crescent, Corporate Park North, Midrand, Gauteng

Contact: Donovan Jeffery

Tel: +27 11 793 1318

[email protected]

www.lstec.co.za

Membrane Switch Technologies

Membrane switch manufacturer

Block H, Georgian Place, 18 Southway Road, Kelvin, Sandton, Gauteng

Tel: +27 11 887 1227

[email protected]

www.membraneswitch.co.za





Microtronix Manufacturing

Contract manufacturer

Microtronix Manufacturing offers a full low- to high-volume turnkey manufacturing solution from part supply to surface mount production, hand assembly, testing, final assembly and packaging. Providing end clients with a full product solution to their door.

67 CR Swart Drive, Strydompark, Randburg, Gauteng

Contact: James Loggie

Tel: +27 11 792 5322

[email protected]

www.microtronix.co.za





Mykay Tronics

Brands: Aqueous Technologies, Asscon Vapour Phase Technology, Axxon Automation, B.P Microsystems, BTU Ovens, Charles Water, DCT, Desco, Ebso, EMS wave soldering, Gopel, Henkel, LPMS International, Menda, Multicore (Henkel), Mycronic, PACE, Pillarhouse International, Protektive Pak, Scienscope, Shenzen Zhengshi Automation Equipment, Spea, Statguard Flooring, Suit In, Vanstron Automation, Vi Technology, V-TEK

Equipment/accessories/ consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software

MyKay Tronics is the sole agency for a number of market leaders in SA for electronics production equipment and consumables. The company is the local distributor for pick-and-place machines, reflow ovens, selective wave soldering, rework stations, solder wire/paste, solder bar, flux, PCB washing machines, component counters, tools, cutters and more.

27 New Quay Road, New Redruth, Alberton, Gauteng

Contact: Dean Rodger

Tel: +27 11 869 0049

[email protected]

www.mykaytronics.co.za





NewElec Pretoria

Brands: Newelec

Enclosure manufacture OEM

Three-phase motor protection and control relays. Earth leakage protection relays.

298 Soutter Street, Pretoria West, Pretoria, Gauteng

Contact: Stuart Loudon

Tel: +27 12 327 1729

[email protected]

www.newelec.co.za





Omnigo

Electronic Manufacturing Service

Omnigo offers precision electronic manufacturing services. The company believes in forming long-lasting partnerships with clients and suppliers within the industry. Omnigo offers a wide range of services to cater to all its client requirements. Services offered include development, sourcing and procurement, automated SMT, testing and final assembly of products.

320 Kuit Street, Waltloo, Pretoria, Gauteng

Contact: Teevesh Chitanand

Tel: +27 12 803 8218

[email protected]

www.omnigo.co.za





Otto Wireless Solutions

Brands: MC Technologies, Chang Hong, Beyondoor

Cable assembly

Besides its full support of RF and wireless products, Otto Wireless Solutions manufactures a variety of cost-effective and reliable RF cable assemblies, with customised lengths and connector types to choose from. It also lists a number of standard-length cables which cover a wide market demand.

58 Wakis Avenue, Strijdompark, Randburg, Gauteng

Contact: Chris Viveiros

Tel: +27 11 791 1033

[email protected]

www.otto.co.za

P24 Interconnect

Cable assembly PCB supplier/manufacturer

137 Rover Road, Rustivia, Germiston, Gauteng

Tel: +27 87 808 1652

[email protected]

www.projects24.net

Pam Landman (IJ-CCAL t/a)

PCB layout designer (CID)

Watercombe Road, Farmall, Chartwell, Gauteng

Tel: +27 82 894 4145

[email protected]

www.linkedin.com/in/pam-landman-ipc-cid/





Phahama Systems Development

Contract manufacturer

Phahama Systems Development provides turnkey electronics manufacturing including component sourcing, as well as circuit design, testing and repairs. The company also supplies ICT products in conjunction with strategic partners.

19 Pieter Street, Highveld Techno Park, Centurion, Gauteng

Contact: Hosia Matlou

Tel: +27 87 077 0157

[email protected]

www.phahama.com





Priben Distribution

Brands: Alpha, ASM, Cepter, Compass, Jamore, JBC, Kiwo, Magic Ray, SJ Innotech, Solmach, tsm, Vitronix

Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier

Priben, a leading South African supplier of solder materials and equipment with a focus on the electronics industry, has progressed to providing innovative, cost-effective and environmentally-friendly products. With knowledge and experience in the manufacturing of solders and fluxes, coupled with equipment, Priben understands the needs and challenges of its customers.

1250 Anvil Road, Robertville, Roodepoort, Gauteng

Contact: Thevin Arumugam

Tel: +27 11 473 2149

[email protected]

www.priben.co.za





Projects Concern Manufacturing

Contract manufacturer

Contract electronics manufacturer, established in 1986, with 36 years’ experience in the world of electronics manufacturing and one of the largest manufacturers in southern Africa. All your electronic manufacturing needs under one roof with the best equipment available, offering prototype to high-volume manufacturing.

Longmeadow Business Estate, 2 Friesland Drive, Longmeadow South, Lethabong, Edenvale, Gauteng

Contact: Sean Flynn

Tel: +27 82 608 5210

[email protected]

www.projectsconcern.co.za





Quamba Technologies

Brands: ESE, MBtech, Hanwha Precision Machinery, Seho, TTnS, TWS Automation, Gen3 Systems, Taiwan Dry Tech, Surclean, Carton Optical

Equipment/accessories/ consumables supplier

Quamba Technologies is a supplier of production equipment for electronics manufacturing. It supplies products from leading global manufacturers, providing excellent local technical and after-sales support.

32A Kloof Road, Bedfordview, Gauteng

Contact: Igmar Grewar

Tel: +27 83 417 4294

[email protected]

www.quamba.co.za

Radél

Cable assembly Enclosure manufacture OEM Product development and design

1207 Meadowbrook Business Estate, Jacaranda Avenue, Olivedale, Gauteng

Tel: +27 11 888 6696

[email protected]

www.radel.co.za

Robert Bosch South Africa

Contract manufacturer

33 Piet Rautenbach Street, Brits Industrial, Brits, North West

Tel: +27 12 381 3340

[email protected]

www.bosch.com





RS Components

Brands: RS Pro, Electrolube, Weller, 3M

Equipment/components/consumables/test & measurement

RS Components is a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions for engineers, designers, builders and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. The company stocks more than 650 000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2500 global suppliers. Delivery direct to your door within four to six working days.

Kyalami Business Park, 20 Indianapolis Street, Midrand, Gauteng

Contact: Mellisa Govender

Tel: +27 11 691 9300

[email protected]

www.rsonline.co.za

Scanditron

Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier

1250 Anvil Road, Robertville, Roodepoort, Gauteng

Tel: +27 60 570 2377

[email protected]

www.priben.co.za

Tau di a Rora Technologies

Contract manufacturer

8 Myrna Street, Chrisville, Johannesburg South, Gauteng

Tel: +27 83 314 6541

[email protected]





Techmet

Brands: 1ClickSMT, AAT, Bakon, Bosch Static Control, Dage X-Ray Systems, Dektec, EKRA SMT printers, Electrolube, ERSA, Eunil PCB Handling Systems, GKG, Indium, Inventec, Invicta, JT Universal, KIC, Mirae Corp, Mirtec, MOA, Nine Industries, Nix Magazine Racks, Nordson-Asymtek, Panasonic Factory Solutions, Panasonic Pick and Place, Pemtron, Permali, Peters Conformal Coatings, QA Technologies, Ren Thang Crop & Form, S.A Day, SAKI, Tako, Technical Textiles, Unicomp, Viscom Vision Technology, Vision Engineering, Welley, XY Industries, Yestek, Zhuomao Technology

Equipment/accessories/ consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software

Techmet Equipment is an integral part of the Techmet group of companies, dedicated to providing sales and service to the electronics manufacturing industry. The company is proud of its qualified and experienced engineering staff, providing professional technical support to the industry, which includes installation, maintenance and process automation.

402 Murray Road, Wadeville, Germiston, Gauteng

Contact: Grant Langley

Tel: +27 11 824 1427

[email protected]

www.techmet.co.za

Technology Station in Electronics (TSE)

Additive manufacturing (3D printing) Contract manufacturer Training & certification Product Development

Building 14D, CSIR, Meiring Naudé Road, Brummeria, Pretoria, Gauteng

Tel: +27 76 553 3362

[email protected]

www.tselectronics.co.za

Telbit

OEM PCB supplier/manufacturer Contract manufacturer Design, Development and Manufacturer of Electronic Equipment

Linbro Business Park, 29 Galaxy Avenue, Sandton, Gauteng

Tel: +27 11 608 1121

[email protected]

www.telbit.co.za





Test & Rework Solutions

Brands: ABI Electronics, ASH Technologies, Astronics, DDM Novastar, Desco, Diagnosys, Essemtec, Kulicke & Soffa, Metcal, Neoden, Nordson Dage Assure, Nordson Dage X-Ray, Nordson YESTech, OK International, Seamark, Solderstar, Topline

Equipment/accessories/ consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software Training & certification

Supplier of entry-level, low-, medium- and high-volume SMT production line equipment; automated optical inspection, X-ray inspection and component counting equipment; manual and automated fluid dispensing solutions; automatic test and fault-finding equipment; array package rework and manual assembly equipment; soldering, de-soldering and SMT reworking equipment; digital inspection microscopes; dummy SMT components.

20 Wilfred Street, Admirals Kloof, Simon’s Town, Western Cape

Contact: Chris Pieters

Tel: +27 11 704 6677

[email protected]

www.testandrework.co.za





Test Fixture Technologies

Brands: Everett Charles Technologies (ECT), ST Robotics

Enclosure manufacture Equipment/accessories/ consumables supplier OEM Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software

Design and manufacture of custom test and automation solutions. PCB (Bed-of-nails) test fixtures. Custom mechanical, pneumatic, robotic and electro-mechanical final assembly functional testers. Custom production aids, jigs and machines. Supply of test probes (POGO pins).

32 Liner Avenue, Laser Park, Honeydew, Gauteng

Contact: Adrian Storie

Tel: +27 11 791 5879

[email protected]

www.testfixturetech.com





Testerion

Brands: Autotronik, Fuji Pick-and-Place, Interflux Electronics, ITW Group (Speedline), Macdermid/Alpha/Cooksons assembly material, Neotel Technologies, Nutek, OLAMEF Italy, Plato/Techspray/Chemtronics, SMT Reflow, Three Peaks/TOP, Transition Automation, Tri-Test Research, Ultrasonic Systems, Vitronics Soltec

Equipment/accessories/ consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software

Established in October 2000, Testerion specialises in the sale of high-technology SMT production equipment and the distribution of European- and USA-made production consumables. Its mission is to continue growing as a profitable company, with a focus on providing its customers with the very best service and highest-quality equipment.

467 Felstead Road, Northriding, Randburg, Gauteng

Contact: Vangeli Glyptis

Tel: +27 11 704 3020

[email protected]

www.testerion.co.za

Transmitter Magic

OEM

Corner Viben and Beatrix Streets, Brackenfell, Cape Town, Western Cape

Tel: +27 21 982 5010

[email protected]

www.txmagic.com





Truth Electronic Manufacturing

Brands: Yamaha, Rehm, Cyber Optics, EuroPlacer, SpeedPrint, Polar, EVS International, AIM, EPS, OSAI, Sonictron, Desen, Sono-Tek Corporation, SolderStar, Quick, Takaya Corp

Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software

Truth Electronic Manufacturing offers effective solutions based on modern equipment that helps manufacturers achieve success. The company encourages its customers to look at its innovative technology and proven products and solutions that enable them to maximise their long-term benefits by focusing on total cost of ownership.

49 Enforce Park, 43 Seacowlake Road, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

Contact: Terence Ruthnam

Tel: +27 31 822 8555

[email protected]

www.truthelectronics.co.za

Viasystems SA

PCB supplier/manufacturer

16 Roslyn Avenue, Alberton, Gauteng

Tel: +27 83 601 8445

[email protected]

X-Sight X-Ray Services

Additive manufacturing (3D printing) Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software Electronic assembly X-ray inspection systems

Unit 2, Gable Business Park, 10 Derrick Drive, Somerset West, Western Cape

Tel: +27 21 852 6642

[email protected]

www.x-sight.co.za

ZA Electronics

Additive manufacturing (3D printing) Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier Productivity & manufacturability solutions/software Electronic assembly X-ray inspection systems

Unit 64, Frazzitta Business Park, corner Koeberg and Freedom Way, Milnerton, Western Cape

Tel: +27 21 552 8235

[email protected]

www.zae.co.za





Zetech One

Brands: Universal Instruments, Yamaha I-Pulse, ASM PT (DEK), MEK (Marantz Electronics Optical Inspection), Thermaltronics, YJ Link, Seico, Essegi, Martin-SMT, Vision Engineering, Tagarno, Amada Miyachi, PVA, Bejing Hanson, Circuitmaster, Fancort, IEMME, Nortec, Hios, Koki, HumiSeal, Elsold, ADT (Advanced Dicing Technology), Hengli Eletek, Questar, Micro-Point Pro, K&S Consumables, TWM Technology, NEODEN (SMT machines), IMO

Equipment/accessories/consumables supplier Manufacturer of DEK Vector Guard

For 36 years, Zetech has been a leading South African distributor of SMT equipment, consumables, cleaning materials and laser-cut stencils (which it also manufactures).

53 Cotswold Drive, Saxonwold, Gauteng

Tel: +27 73 885 3819

[email protected]

www.zetech.co.za





