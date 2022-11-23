Tantalum chip capacitors for harsh applications

23 November 2022 Passive Components

Vishay’s new AEC-Q200-qualified polymer tantalum chip capacitors deliver improved performance in high temperature and high humidity conditions. With a high volumetric efficiency, the capacitors have a robust design suited for harsh environments.

These new SMD polymer tantalum capacitors are available in D and V case sizes and offer a low equivalent series resistance (ESR) throughout the series. The components have an operating temperature range of -55 to 125°C.

Typical applications for these tantalum capacitors are decoupling, smoothing and filtering, use in switch mode and point of load power supplies, and in automotive systems such as infotainment and cockpit electronics.

