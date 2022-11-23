Tantalum chip capacitors for harsh applications

Vishay’s new AEC-Q200-qualified polymer tantalum chip capacitors deliver improved performance in high temperature and high humidity conditions. With a high volumetric efficiency, the capacitors have a robust design suited for harsh environments.
These new SMD polymer tantalum capacitors are available in D and V case sizes and offer a low equivalent series resistance (ESR) throughout the series. The components have an operating temperature range of -55 to 125°C.
Typical applications for these tantalum capacitors are decoupling, smoothing and filtering, use in switch mode and point of load power supplies, and in automotive systems such as infotainment and cockpit electronics.
Available in a capacitance range of 0,2 pF to 470 uF, and a voltage range of 4 V to 630 V, these MLCCs feature greater reliability by improving the electrode material and plating, solderability and heat resistance characteristics.
Vishay has announced its latest screw-terminal aluminium electrolytic capacitors, which offer high CV values in dimensions smaller than previous-generation solutions.
Sensirion’s SHT40I-HD1B is an analog humidity and temperature sensor which has been specifically developed for demanding industrial applications such as refrigerator and air conditioner use cases.
Vishay’s new 4th generation EF series power MOSFET technology currently offers the industry’s lowest on-resistance of only 0,045&nsp;O at 25°C when compared to similar devices.