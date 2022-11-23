Categories

Tantalum chip capacitors for harsh applications

23 November 2022 Passive Components

Vishay’s new AEC-Q200-qualified polymer tantalum chip capacitors deliver improved performance in high temperature and high humidity conditions. With a high volumetric efficiency, the capacitors have a robust design suited for harsh environments.

These new SMD polymer tantalum capacitors are available in D and V case sizes and offer a low equivalent series resistance (ESR) throughout the series. The components have an operating temperature range of -55 to 125°C.

Typical applications for these tantalum capacitors are decoupling, smoothing and filtering, use in switch mode and point of load power supplies, and in automotive systems such as infotainment and cockpit electronics.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 458 9000
Fax: +27 11 458 9034/5
Email: sales@electrocomp.co.za
www: www.electrocomp.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Electrocomp


Further reading:

New AEC-Q101 qualified TVS in MicroSMP package
Altron Arrow Passive Components
Vishay has expanded its portfolio of TVS protection diodes with the compact MicroSMP (DO-219AD) package, available in AEC-Q101 qualified versions.

Read more...
Automotive-grade multilayer ceramic capacitors
Avnet Abacus Passive Components
Available in a capacitance range of 0,2 pF to 470 uF, and a voltage range of 4 V to 630 V, these MLCCs feature greater reliability by improving the electrode material and plating, solderability and heat resistance characteristics.

Read more...
New electrolytic capacitor series
RS Components (SA) Passive Components
Vishay has announced its latest screw-terminal aluminium electrolytic capacitors, which offer high CV values in dimensions smaller than previous-generation solutions.

Read more...
Panasonic’s new conductive polymer tantalum solid capacitors
Electrocomp Passive Components
With a high characteristic stability and a low ESR, they promise an unrivalled reliability, especially in terms of guaranteed heat tolerance.

Read more...
TDK introduces extremely compact StandarD series disk varistors
RS Components (SA) Passive Components
TDK Corporation has announced the EPCOS B72307S0* (StandarD S07 Compact Series) and B72310S0* (StandarD S10 Compact Series) ranges of extremely compact, leaded disk varistors.

Read more...
Industrial humidity and temperature sensor
Electrocomp Test & Measurement
Sensirion’s SHT40I-HD1B is an analog humidity and temperature sensor which has been specifically developed for demanding industrial applications such as refrigerator and air conditioner use cases.

Read more...
Top entry flat flexible cable connector
Electrocomp Interconnection
GCT has expanded its range of Flat Flex products with the new FFC3A20, which is engineered for best value while offering premium performance.

Read more...
High-current low DC resistance power inductors
Avnet Abacus Passive Components
TDK Corporation has announced the introduction of its new VLS5030EX-D type power inductor as part of the VLS-EX-D series of wound ferrite power inductors.

Read more...
Surface-mount ceramic chip capacitors
Electrocomp Passive Components
Vishay has released its new surface-mount multilayer ceramic chip capacitors, which are available in custom frequency ranges.

Read more...
Power MOSFET with fast body diode
Electrocomp Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay’s new 4th generation EF series power MOSFET technology currently offers the industry’s lowest on-resistance of only 0,045&nsp;O at 25°C when compared to similar devices.

Read more...











