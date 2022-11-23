Powering the decarbonisation journey

23 November 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

As carbon emissions continue to rise, the spotlight is clearly shining on the transportation sector – with its 28% share of global carbon emissions. It is clear that the ability to achieve climate goals hinges on a faster transition to electromobility.

Infineon is committed to supporting the decarbonisation journey through electrification and energy efficiency innovations for today’s vehicles, in the form of a range of products specifically designed for electric automotive applications.

Designers in this fast-evolving space are challenged to balance cost and time-to-market constraints with the highest standards of accuracy, reliability, and robustness over an electric vehicle’s entire lifetime. Must-haves include future-proof designs with over-the-air (OTA) update capabilities and strong safety performance (up to ASIL-D).

Microelectronics solutions are paving the way for applications offering a reduced bill of materials, but still with the highest levels of safety and robustness for battery management systems (BMS). Visit Infineon’s application page to learn more about the technology used in its BMSs.

