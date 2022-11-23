Powering the decarbonisation journey

As carbon emissions continue to rise, the spotlight is clearly shining on the transportation sector – with its 28% share of global carbon emissions. It is clear that the ability to achieve climate goals hinges on a faster transition to electromobility.
Infineon is committed to supporting the decarbonisation journey through electrification and energy efficiency innovations for today’s vehicles, in the form of a range of products specifically designed for electric automotive applications.
Designers in this fast-evolving space are challenged to balance cost and time-to-market constraints with the highest standards of accuracy, reliability, and robustness over an electric vehicle’s entire lifetime. Must-haves include future-proof designs with over-the-air (OTA) update capabilities and strong safety performance (up to ASIL-D).
Microelectronics solutions are paving the way for applications offering a reduced bill of materials, but still with the highest levels of safety and robustness for battery management systems (BMS). Visit Infineon’s application page to learn more about the technology used in its BMSs.
Automotive functional safety EBV Electrolink
Circuit & System Protection
Safety is a prime consideration in all vehicles, and a primary driver for greater automation, thereby removing reliance on the leading cause of accidents – the driver.
Read more...Switch easily to the new USB-C standard EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Many products still use the older legacy barrel connector to provide power. With the laws that govern products being updated to include the USB-C connector for power, these older designs need to be renewed to include this newer connector.
Read more...Video: The future of GaN-based USB charging EBV Electrolink
Multimedia, Videos
Infineon’s CoolGaN SG HEMT 100 V enables high power density in a smaller size and lighter weight than its predecessors. Powering all devices needing 5 to 48 V with a single charger small enough to fit into a pocket, is becoming a reality.
Read more...PMIC to simplify system design RF Design
Power Electronics / Power Management
Nordic Semiconductor has announced its plan to release a third Power Management IC (PMIC) in mid-2023 to expand its PMIC portfolio.
Read more...Microchip launches radiation-tolerant power management EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
The device, targeting low-earth orbit space applications, allows space system developers to quickly develop prototypes and final designs for the power management system with a radiation-tolerant device based on a familiar plastic COTS device.
Read more...45 W USB PD reference design Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics has released a reference design for a 45 W USB Type-C power supply which has an output from 5 to 20 V DC.
Read more...Three-phase bridge power modules EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay has announced the new 130, 160 and 300 A three-phase bridge power modules, which deliver reliable operation for heavy-duty industrial applications.
Read more...100 W wireless power receiver EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics has announced a wireless power receiver, with the industry’s highest available power rating of 100 W.
Read more...MA series motor protection relay NewElec Pretoria
Power Electronics / Power Management
NewElec’s MA series motor protection relay can be used as either a standalone electronic motor protection relay or as part of an automation network process communicating to a PLC.