12th generation power with a sophisticated edge system

Aaeon’s new UP Xtreme i12 Edge industrial computing platform brings next generation speed to an AI-ready system. With its easy deployment, the new system is the elite solution for any application requiring high processing ability and AI functionality.
Packing the power-efficient multicore architecture of Intel’s 12th Generation Core i7/i5/i3/Celeron processors, onboard LPDDR5, and AI module support into a compact edge system, the UP Xtreme is suitable for AI applications in healthcare, industrial processes, and transport management.
The Edge systems have a versatile 12 to 36 V power input, well-suited to industry and automotive installations. 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, AI and PCIe 4.0 storage modules are accommodated by four M.2 keys, enabling the system to be incorporated with existing hardware to bring AI to the edge.
Intel Iris Xe graphics is supported as is Intel DL Boost, which boosts GPU image classification inferencing performance by up to 2,8 times compared to the previous generation. Combined with a library of inferencing models makes the UP Xtreme i12 ideal for deploying AI applications.
The unit offers USB 4.0, USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 ports and a 2,5 Gbps LAN port with Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) support for real-time data processing.
STMicroelectronics has released a new family of low-cost, entry-level MCUs for use in cost-sensitive applications that do not skimp on performance.
STMicroelectronics has released a reference design for a 45 W USB Type-C power supply which has an output from 5 to 20 V DC.
STMicroelectronics and Soitec have announced the next stage of the cooperation on Silicon Carbide (SiC) substrates, with the qualification of Soitec’s SiC substrate technology by ST planned over the next 18 months.
AAEON has released its newest and most sophisticated addition to the rackmount network application range. The FWS-7541, powered by an Intel Xeon D-1700 processor, offers Xeon-level performance while maintaining an efficient use of power.
Infineon’s first completely autonomous 60 GHz radar sensor MMIC, the BGT60LTR11AIP, is a fully integrated microwave motion sensor including Antennas in Package (AIP) and integrated detectors for motion and direction of motion.