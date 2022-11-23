Categories

12th generation power with a sophisticated edge system

23 November 2022 Computer/Embedded Technology

Aaeon’s new UP Xtreme i12 Edge industrial computing platform brings next generation speed to an AI-ready system. With its easy deployment, the new system is the elite solution for any application requiring high processing ability and AI functionality.

Packing the power-efficient multicore architecture of Intel’s 12th Generation Core i7/i5/i3/Celeron processors, onboard LPDDR5, and AI module support into a compact edge system, the UP Xtreme is suitable for AI applications in healthcare, industrial processes, and transport management.

The Edge systems have a versatile 12 to 36 V power input, well-suited to industry and automotive installations. 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, AI and PCIe 4.0 storage modules are accommodated by four M.2 keys, enabling the system to be incorporated with existing hardware to bring AI to the edge.

Intel Iris Xe graphics is supported as is Intel DL Boost, which boosts GPU image classification inferencing performance by up to 2,8 times compared to the previous generation. Combined with a library of inferencing models makes the UP Xtreme i12 ideal for deploying AI applications.

The unit offers USB 4.0, USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 ports and a 2,5 Gbps LAN port with Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) support for real-time data processing.


