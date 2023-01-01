The wave soldering machine range offered by EMS Technologies comes in two combinations, with finger-type conveyor for high productivity, and carrier conveyor type suitable for batch production. The field proven Stallion wave soldering machine is now available in a PLC version with an increase in enhanced features.
Fluxer options include a foam fluxer, a spray fluxer, and a drawout fluxer tank for the finger conveyor model. The foam fluxer includes a 5-litre stainless steel tank with porous candle and externally driven compressed air. The spray fluxer option is a modular design consisting of spray, control and infeed modules. The drawout fluxer tank option includes the foam fluxer mounted on a drawout sliding base providing easy access to the nozzle and porous candle for maintenance.
Hot air convection preheaters are available: the two-preheater option provides a length of 1000 mm and 5 kW for each preheater, while the three-preheater option covers a total length of 1200 mm and a rating of 4 kW for each preheater.
Overall machine control is provided through a PLC with independent PID control for preheater and solder temperatures. The HMI consists of a touch panel operator interface and USB for data logging.
