BGA-936UA rework station

EMP 2023 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook

The Fonton BGA-936UA rework station offers excellent efficiency in both soldering and desoldering performance thanks to the 1000 W upper hot air injection heating and large IR bottom heating system. The adjustment time is significantly shortened due to the fast alignment calibration design. The coaxial mechanism prevents CSP chips from moving, allowing soldering work to rapidly commence. The system provides for a fast BGA chip location thanks to its tolerance within ±0,025 mm.

The bottom heating plate offers an area of 360 x 260 mm, and the IR heating offers highly efficient soldering and desoldering. A quick cooling system reduces cooling time up to 50% compared to other designs.

The system is controlled via an industrial-level microprocessor with integrated USB disk data storage providing parameter recording and user-friendly operation.

Quamba Technologies






