New multi-camera 3D AOIs

EMP 2023 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Test Research, Inc. has announced two new multiple-camera 3D AOIs. The TR7500QE Plus includes a high-speed top camera and four side-view cameras. The side view cameras allow the platform to inspect inner layer bridges, hidden lifted leads and other out-of-sight defects.

The bigger brother, TR7700Q SII, has improved image quality at an industry leading speed of up to 57 cm2/s together with exceptional 1 µm high-resolution inspection capability. The TR7700Q SII can deploy multiple 3D technologies to satisfy industry demands and enable inspection with virtually zero errors undetected.

The TR7700Q series stop-and-go 3D AOI solution offers future-proof configurations for inspecting both large automotive components and mobile and PC applications including smallest 0250125mm/008004in components used in wearable devices. Compressed air has been eliminated from the automated conveyor, thereby increasing system reliability.

Credit(s)

Testerion





