Upgraded X-ray inspection system

Saki Corporation has announced the launch of a new model of in-line 3D-CT automated X-ray inspection system (AXI) for power module inspection. The

3Xi-M200 V2 significantly reduces cycle time, while improving inspection image quality, and lowering maintenance requirements.

Utilising a newly developed inspection algorithm, the 3Xi-M200 V2 delivers unparalleled image resolution and clarity, significantly improving void detection accuracy. An increased X-ray detector field of view and new conveyor design for larger carriers shortens cycle time, while the closed X-ray tube and other hardware improvements reduce the overall maintenance requirements.

Widely used in electric vehicles (EVs), data centres, and infrastructure power systems, power modules are key for energy-saving performance. As the move toward low-to-zero carbon emissions continues, the demand for power modules will increase. The mounting process of power modules relies on high-quality, fully automated inspection for top-tier quality assurance, continuing the need for a high-speed and low-maintenance solution that produces clear, low-noise, X-ray imagery, capable of detecting defects hidden from visual inspection.

