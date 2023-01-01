Upgraded X-ray inspection system

Saki Corporation has announced the launch of a new model of in-line 3D-CT automated X-ray inspection system (AXI) for power module inspection. The
3Xi-M200 V2 significantly reduces cycle time, while improving inspection image quality, and lowering maintenance requirements.
Utilising a newly developed inspection algorithm, the 3Xi-M200 V2 delivers unparalleled image resolution and clarity, significantly improving void detection accuracy. An increased X-ray detector field of view and new conveyor design for larger carriers shortens cycle time, while the closed X-ray tube and other hardware improvements reduce the overall maintenance requirements.
Widely used in electric vehicles (EVs), data centres, and infrastructure power systems, power modules are key for energy-saving performance. As the move toward low-to-zero carbon emissions continues, the demand for power modules will increase. The mounting process of power modules relies on high-quality, fully automated inspection for top-tier quality assurance, continuing the need for a high-speed and low-maintenance solution that produces clear, low-noise, X-ray imagery, capable of detecting defects hidden from visual inspection.
Wave soldering machine MyKay Tronics
The wave soldering machine range offered by EMS Technologies comes in two combinations, with finger-type conveyor for high productivity, and carrier conveyor type suitable for batch production.
BGA-936UA rework station Quamba Technologies
The Fonton BGA-936UA rework station offers excellent efficiency in both soldering and desoldering performance, thanks to the 1000 W upper hot air injection heating and large IR bottom heating system.
New multi-camera 3D AOIs Testerion
TRI has announced a new multiple-camera 3D AOI, TR7500QE Plus, which includes a high-speed top camera and four side-view cameras to inspect inner layer bridges, hidden lifted leads, and other out-of-sight defects.
Solder paste printer Truth Electronic Manufacturing
The Classic-1008 print platform from Desen offers a comprehensive array of sophisticated features as standard, including automatic stencil positioning and automatic and efficient stencil cleaning system.
Soldering process measurement pallets Electronic Industry Supplies
ECD announced the addition of SelectiveRIDER to its portfolio of soldering process measurement pallets, effectively closing the loop to deliver a complete line of automated verification technologies for every machine soldering process.
Mechanical bed-of-nails PCB testing Test Fixture Technologies
This mechanical bed-of-nails test fixture is built with a sturdy aluminium enclosure whose 350 x 300 mm footprint makes it especially suitable for benchtop use.
High current, low-ohm test probes Electronic Industry Supplies
Ingun's high-current test probes are used in many industries and for applications with high currents, for example, for function tests, for signal transmission, and for power supply.
Intelligent soldering station Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Utilising a 120 W power supply, this intelligent system is suited for meeting the everyday challenges of most soldering applications, and offers consistent soldering quality.
New jetting solder paste Techmet
PicoShot WS-5M is designed for customers needing an SnPb solder paste for their Mycronic MY-series jet printers.