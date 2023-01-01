Solder paste printer

EMP 2023 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

In the solder paste printing process, the printer is crucial for achieving desired print quality. Desen’s advanced automatic in-line solder paste stencil printers offer some of the best accuracy and reliability in their segment.

The Classic-1008 print platform from Desen offers a comprehensive array of sophisticated features as standard. These include automatic stencil positioning, automatic and efficient stencil cleaning system, squeegee protection system, side clamp system, automatic PCB thickness adjustment, precise optics vision system, fast product changeover using adjustable frame technology, SPC, 2D inspection, and is proven capable to handling 01005 components.

Desen is a leading brand in China offering quality, reliability and consistency as an ideal choice for demanding print applications. The Desen printer has proven reliability in the South African market since March 2013.

Credit(s)

Truth Electronic Manufacturing





