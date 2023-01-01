Soldering process measurement pallets

ECD announced the addition of SelectiveRIDER to its portfolio of soldering process measurement pallets, effectively closing the loop to deliver a complete line of automated verification technologies for every machine soldering process: wave, reflow and selective. Like all ECD verification RIDERs, the selective soldering measurement pallet integrates with the SuperM.O.L.E. Gold 2 thermal profiler and ECD’s M.A.P. software for a seamless, optimised solution.

SelectiveRIDER enables thorough validation of the three phases of selective soldering: fluxing, pre-heating and soldering. Each element is precisely measured using a novel pallet design; data logging is achieved with the award-winning SuperM.O.L.E. Gold 2 profiler; and M.A.P. software facilitates data analysis and SPC.

The self-contained tool combines precision flux measurement via ECD’s miniFluxometer V-gauge test coupon, thermal parameter verification and wave metrics including X/Y positioning, Z height, diameter measurements and dwell times.

