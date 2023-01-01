Mechanical bed-of-nails PCB testing

This mechanical bed-of-nails test fixture, according to its maker Test Fixture Technologies, is the most widely used solution for PCB testing in South Africa. It is built with a sturdy aluminium enclosure whose 350 x 300 mm footprint makes it especially suitable for benchtop use.
The fixture uses a sophisticated lifting mechanism to precisely raise a platen containing the spring-loaded test probes from below the unit under test (UUT). Unique tapered tooling pins precisely position the UUT and, together with linear guide pins and bushes, ensure highly accurate, repeatable, and reliable contacting of test points down to 50 mil (1,27 mm) pitch and probe counts to 300.
Experienced engineers carefully customise the design of each fixture specifically for the board that is being tested. Parts are CNC machined to perfectly support the board from both sides, thus ensuring that it does not experience any mechanical stresses during testing. Interfacing of power and data is done through panel-mount connectors on the rear face of the enclosure.
Wave soldering machine MyKay Tronics
The wave soldering machine range offered by EMS Technologies comes in two combinations, with finger-type conveyor for high productivity, and carrier conveyor type suitable for batch production.
The Fonton BGA-936UA rework station offers excellent efficiency in both soldering and desoldering performance, thanks to the 1000 W upper hot air injection heating and large IR bottom heating system.
TRI has announced a new multiple-camera 3D AOI, TR7500QE Plus, which includes a high-speed top camera and four side-view cameras to inspect inner layer bridges, hidden lifted leads, and other out-of-sight defects.
The high precision new-model 3Xi-M200 V2 from Saki Corporation features improved inspection ability, higher speed, and low maintenance.
The Classic-1008 print platform from Desen offers a comprehensive array of sophisticated features as standard, including automatic stencil positioning and automatic and efficient stencil cleaning system.
ECD announced the addition of SelectiveRIDER to its portfolio of soldering process measurement pallets, effectively closing the loop to deliver a complete line of automated verification technologies for every machine soldering process.
Ingun’s high-current test probes are used in many industries and for applications with high currents, for example, for function tests, for signal transmission, and for power supply.
Utilising a 120 W power supply, this intelligent system is suited for meeting the everyday challenges of most soldering applications, and offers consistent soldering quality.
PicoShot WS-5M is designed for customers needing an SnPb solder paste for their Mycronic MY-series jet printers.