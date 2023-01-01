Benchtop coating system provides precision and flexibility

The MYSmart series MYC10 benchtop conformal coating system from Mycronic is a flexible three-axis robot with optional tilt and rotate capability suitable for any selective coating application. The MYX10 features a robust overhead motion platform that uses servo motors and precision ball screw slides.

With a small footprint of only 934 x 1247 mm, the MYC10 provides a large working area of 320 x 400 mm with a maximum clearance of 90 mm above and below the PCB. The machines motion system has a speed of 500 mm/s with a repeatability of ±25 µm.

An industrial computer, with the required programming software installed, provides both online and optional offline programming mode. Safety interlocks and an audible alarm are standard features on the system, as is an exhaust detection module.

