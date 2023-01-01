High current, low-ohm test probes

Ingun’s high-current test probes are used in many industries and for applications with high currents, for example, for function tests, for signal transmission, and for power supply, either in production or as a built-in contact element. Another field of application is precise measurements, for which test probes with very low internal resistance are required. For this application, low-ohm test probes are required.

For reliable transmission of high currents, the plungers in INGUN high-current test probes consist of two parts. During the stroke movement, the plunger parts are deflected away from each other in a radial direction. In so doing, the plunger parts press against the barrel and the transfer resistance is reduced. This principle allows the transmission of high currents, with limited warming.

Ingun’s high-current clip flat pin contact provides a scratch-free contacting of flat surfaces with a compact design. Current load capacity of this design is up to 40 A.

