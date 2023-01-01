Intelligent soldering station

EMP 2023 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

The Quick TS1200 is an intelligent lead-free soldering station. Utilising a 120 W power supply, this system is suited for meeting the everyday challenges of most soldering applications, and offers consistent soldering quality. The unit is compatible with Quick’s online monitoring software package, allowing users to connect up to 100 units, providing monitoring from an offline PC/workstation.

The station features an ergonomic design and bright touchscreen LCD display with pre-set process parameter controls (three modes) for easy process changeover and a temperature alarm function with real-time temperature monitoring and rapid thermal recovery technology. It has an easy solder tip replacement system and is ESD safe, with ESD monitoring functions available.

Credit(s)

Truth Electronic Manufacturing





