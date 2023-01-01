Categories

Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



New jetting solder paste

New jetting solder paste

Indium Corporation has announced a new jetting solder paste in its line of PicoShot products. PicoShot WS-5M is designed for customers needing an SnPb solder paste for their Mycronic MY-series jet printers.

PicoShot WS-5M is a water-soluble, halogen-free paste developed as a result of a close, collaborative relationship with Mycronic for its MY 600/700 jetting systems. This product has been beta-tested at customer sites, showing proven performance on customer lines.

PicoShot WS-5M has been extensively tested to provide exceptional jetting performance. It delivers:

• Smallest dot volume among pastes in its class: 6,5 nl/dot, 350 µm diameter.

• Precision deposit.

• Long usage (syringe life), greater than eight hours.

• Minimal satellites.

PicoShot can be used in applications such as jetting into cavities and uneven/warped substrates, high-mix/low-volume stencil replacement, CSP/microBGA solder attach, military and aerospace jetting applications, system-in-package (SiP), camera module assembly where an over-moulding step is required, and shield-attach and secondary processing.

PicoShot WS-5M jetting solder paste is the second material to come out of Indium Corporation’s new partnership with Mycronic.


