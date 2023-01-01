600°C hot air rework system

METCAL’s HCT-910 hot air rework system is accurate and intuitive to use, with high thermal performance capable of meeting the full spectrum of application requirements needed for production and rework in electronics manufacturing.
The Metcal HCT-910 can generate 900 W of heat with a maximum temperature of 600°C. This expands the capability of the Metcal
HCT-910 beyond standard thermal demand applications to higher thermal demand applications in military, defence, and aerospace, using highly metallised circuit boards.
The Metcal HCT-910 digital interface incorporates a novel control method, making it easy to adjust the temperature and airflow rates without looking away from the application. A multi-colour status light on the hand-piece provides a visual cue to the operator on the current status of the unit.
This intuitive design, in combination with accurate temperature control, improves throughput while providing tight control of the process quality.
Wave soldering machine MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The wave soldering machine range offered by EMS Technologies comes in two combinations, with finger-type conveyor for high productivity, and carrier conveyor type suitable for batch production.
Read more...BGA-936UA rework station Quamba Technologies
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Fonton BGA-936UA rework station offers excellent efficiency in both soldering and desoldering performance, thanks to the 1000 W upper hot air injection heating and large IR bottom heating system.
Read more...New multi-camera 3D AOIs Testerion
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
TRI has announced a new multiple-camera 3D AOI, TR7500QE Plus, which includes a high-speed top camera and four side-view cameras to inspect inner layer bridges, hidden lifted leads, and other out-of-sight defects.
Read more...Upgraded X-ray inspection system Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The high precision new-model 3Xi-M200 V2 from Saki Corporation features improved inspection ability, higher speed, and low maintenance.
Read more...Solder paste printer Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Classic-1008 print platform from Desen offers a comprehensive array of sophisticated features as standard, including automatic stencil positioning and automatic and efficient stencil cleaning system.
Read more...Soldering process measurement pallets Electronic Industry Supplies
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
ECD announced the addition of SelectiveRIDER to its portfolio of soldering process measurement pallets, effectively closing the loop to deliver a complete line of automated verification technologies for every machine soldering process.
Read more...Mechanical bed-of-nails PCB testing Test Fixture Technologies
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
This mechanical bed-of-nails test fixture is built with a sturdy aluminium enclosure whose 350 x 300 mm footprint makes it especially suitable for benchtop use.
Read more...High current, low-ohm test probes Electronic Industry Supplies
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Ingun’s high-current test probes are used in many industries and for applications with high currents, for example, for function tests, for signal transmission, and for power supply.
Read more...Intelligent soldering station Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Utilising a 120 W power supply, this intelligent system is suited for meeting the everyday challenges of most soldering applications, and offers consistent soldering quality.