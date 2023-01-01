600°C hot air rework system

EMP 2023 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

METCAL’s HCT-910 hot air rework system is accurate and intuitive to use, with high thermal performance capable of meeting the full spectrum of application requirements needed for production and rework in electronics manufacturing.

The Metcal HCT-910 can generate 900 W of heat with a maximum temperature of 600°C. This expands the capability of the Metcal

HCT-910 beyond standard thermal demand applications to higher thermal demand applications in military, defence, and aerospace, using highly metallised circuit boards.

The Metcal HCT-910 digital interface incorporates a novel control method, making it easy to adjust the temperature and airflow rates without looking away from the application. A multi-colour status light on the hand-piece provides a visual cue to the operator on the current status of the unit.

This intuitive design, in combination with accurate temperature control, improves throughput while providing tight control of the process quality.

