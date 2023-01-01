Benchtop ultrasonic cleaner

The Sawa 5000GUS, from Seika, applies ultrasonic vibration directly to the stencil, providing powerful cleaning capability. The system boasts the ability to clean apertures as effectively as fully automatic stencil cleaners that can cost three times as much; stencils can be cleaned in just a few minutes.

The machine removes solder balls from stencil apertures after normal wipe cleaning. A powerful handheld ultrasonic cleaning head is manually applied over apertures with IPA, water or a non-VOC solvent. During application of the cleaning head, the stencil is laid on a foam pad soaked with solvent contained within a large tray (81,3 x 81,3 cm). The foam is used to capture solder balls dislodged by the cleaning head.

