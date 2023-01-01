Equipment selection guide

Further reading:

Wave soldering machine

BGA-936UA rework station

New multi-camera 3D AOIs

Upgraded X-ray inspection system

Solder paste printer

Soldering process measurement pallets

Mechanical bed-of-nails PCB testing

Benchtop coating system provides precision and flexibility

High current, low-ohm test probes

Intelligent soldering station

The wave soldering machine range offered by EMS Technologies comes in two combinations, with finger-type conveyor for high productivity, and carrier conveyor type suitable for batch production.The Fonton BGA-936UA rework station offers excellent efficiency in both soldering and desoldering performance, thanks to the 1000 W upper hot air injection heating and large IR bottom heating system.TRI has announced a new multiple-camera 3D AOI, TR7500QE Plus, which includes a high-speed top camera and four side-view cameras to inspect inner layer bridges, hidden lifted leads, and other out-of-sight defects.The high precision new-model 3Xi-M200 V2 from Saki Corporation features improved inspection ability, higher speed, and low maintenance.The Classic-1008 print platform from Desen offers a comprehensive array of sophisticated features as standard, including automatic stencil positioning and automatic and efficient stencil cleaning system.ECD announced the addition of SelectiveRIDER to its portfolio of soldering process measurement pallets, effectively closing the loop to deliver a complete line of automated verification technologies for every machine soldering process.This mechanical bed-of-nails test fixture is built with a sturdy aluminium enclosure whose 350 x 300 mm footprint makes it especially suitable for benchtop use.The MYSmart series MYC10 benchtop conformal coating system from Mycronic is a flexible three-axis robot with optional tilt and rotate capability suitable for any selective coating application.Ingun’s high-current test probes are used in many industries and for applications with high currents, for example, for function tests, for signal transmission, and for power supply.Utilising a 120 W power supply, this intelligent system is suited for meeting the everyday challenges of most soldering applications, and offers consistent soldering quality.