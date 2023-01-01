New cleanable SiPaste for fine feature printing

EMP 2023 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Indium Corporation has added a cleanable and halogen-free solder paste to its portfolio. The SiPaste C201HF combines non-wet open (NWO) performance with excellent stencil print transfer efficiency, specially formulated for fine feature printing. It leaves behind a cleanable residue which can be removed using a commercially available semi-aqueous cleaning solution. It can also be used as a standard no-clean paste in processes where post-reflow cleaning is not applicable.

SiPaste C201HF delivers consistent and tight solder deposit spread over multiple prints. Minimal voiding on tight-pitch components is realised, ensuring joint strength on small components. The paste also provides excellent reflow performance on components that exhibit high warpage. Cleaning options are flexible: it can be used in processes that require cleaning with a saponifier or on processes that do not require any cleaning.

