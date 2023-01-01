Vacuum formed component holders protect against ESD

Static charge can accumulate on surfaces of objects when there is an exchange of charge between the surfaces of two objects that touch, rub against, or are detached from each other. Many industries require precise specifications on containers, component holders, and pallet conductivity, to prevent the destruction of electronic components by electrostatic discharge (ESD). ESD holders are made of a specific plastic and carbon compound to protect against the undesirable effects of electrostatic discharge.

To prevent against such damage, electronic assembly parts are often transported or stored in vacuum formed component holders made of electrically conductive material to prevent the build-up of potentially damaging static electricity. Through the Actum Group, essentially all vacuum formed component holders can be made of electrically conductive material in the ESD version.

On customer request, production of vacuum formed component holders using static dissipative materials is also available.

