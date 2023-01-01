Flexible cooling tract for reflow convection soldering

It is important to have a high-performance cooling tract to guarantee optimum soldering results and ensure that modules are cooled gently. Rehm Thermal Systems offers a wide range of cooling tract variants for reflow convection soldering with its VisionX range, which can be precisely fine-tuned to suit any production process.

As well as the water-cooled standard solution with adjustable ventilation system, there are several efficient options for large and high-mass boards, primarily a power cooling unit as an extended cooling tract or a bottom cooling system. Rehm has also designed the first coolant-water-free reflow soldering system, which utilises liquid nitrogen cooling.

The VisionX range transforms the classic cooling tract into a two- or four-layer system, depending on the facility. This design incorporates an active cooling process, water-cooled using heat exchangers following an efficient closed-loop system.

