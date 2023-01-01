Barcodes and QR codes provide durability

Laser Stencil Technology’s Superlabels range includes a wide variety of high-temperature, coated Kapton/Polyimide materials for barcode and QR code ID tracking labels that resist the harsh PCB manufacturing processes with ESD-safe and flame-retardant options.
The high-durability labels’ coatings resist abrasion, do not soften or yellow, and withstand the harshest, highly active fluxes. The aggressive, pressure-sensitive adhesives remain firmly affixed to PCBs and components through wave solder, reflow and high-pressure washes. The performance has been tested and approved by leading flux makers, including Alpha Metals and Kestor, and cleaner makers including Kyzen and Zestron.
High-resolution, high-gloss labels are available from 5 x 5 mm to 80 x 80 mm, and are designed specifically for 300 dpi thermal transfer printing. The large ink contact area and adhesion produces more uniform 2D barcode cells with sharper edges. The coatings provide high whiteness values for increased contrasts and in less-than-ideal lighting conditions.
Wave soldering machine MyKay Tronics
The wave soldering machine range offered by EMS Technologies comes in two combinations, with finger-type conveyor for high productivity, and carrier conveyor type suitable for batch production.
The Fonton BGA-936UA rework station offers excellent efficiency in both soldering and desoldering performance, thanks to the 1000 W upper hot air injection heating and large IR bottom heating system.
TRI has announced a new multiple-camera 3D AOI, TR7500QE Plus, which includes a high-speed top camera and four side-view cameras to inspect inner layer bridges, hidden lifted leads, and other out-of-sight defects.
The high precision new-model 3Xi-M200 V2 from Saki Corporation features improved inspection ability, higher speed, and low maintenance.
The Classic-1008 print platform from Desen offers a comprehensive array of sophisticated features as standard, including automatic stencil positioning and automatic and efficient stencil cleaning system.
ECD announced the addition of SelectiveRIDER to its portfolio of soldering process measurement pallets, effectively closing the loop to deliver a complete line of automated verification technologies for every machine soldering process.
This mechanical bed-of-nails test fixture is built with a sturdy aluminium enclosure whose 350 x 300 mm footprint makes it especially suitable for benchtop use.
Ingun’s high-current test probes are used in many industries and for applications with high currents, for example, for function tests, for signal transmission, and for power supply.
Utilising a 120 W power supply, this intelligent system is suited for meeting the everyday challenges of most soldering applications, and offers consistent soldering quality.