Injection moulded ESD storage and transport system

EMP 2023 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

During transportation of sensitive electronic components, movement between the components and the containers, or between the containers themselves, is highly probable. This movement causes static charge to accumulate on the surface of the containers which could discharge into the components contained within, causing damage to them.

To prevent this possible damage to electronic components, they should be transported in containers or on pallets made from electrically conductive plastic – this protects them from damaging electrostatic discharge.

Actum Group’s ESD storage and transport system prevents any possible electrostatic discharge. Furthermore, the sturdy plastic containers protect the contents from any mechanical damage, contamination from the outside environment, and the effects of moisture and humidity.

Credit(s)

Actum Electronics





