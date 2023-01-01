MSA series benchtop smoke absorbers

EMP 2023 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

METCAL’s new MSA series smoke absorbers are

space-saving compact workbench fans that use activated carbon filters to extract harmful flux fumes and smoke during hand-soldering operations.

Two sizes are available: the MSA-35L is a dual-position benchtop fan which can be used vertically or horizontally.

The MSA-25U is a smaller unit which features a USB plug compatible with a standard 5V USB power supply.

The dual-position MSA-35L and the USB-powered MSA-25U are designed to keep solder station operators safe by drawing smoke and fumes away from the workstation and filtering out impurities. The MSA units are the perfect addition to any benchtop, even more so when space is limited for soldering operations.

Both MSA series smoke absorbers are quiet when in use, offer easy filter replacement, and are ESD-compliant.

Credit(s)

Test & Rework Solutions





