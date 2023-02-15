Webinar: Enhance the next AI inference development
The AMD Vitis AI integrated development environment is a complete AI inference development solution for AMD adaptive hardware including Versal AI Edge series, Versal AI Core series, Zynq, Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC, and Alveo accelerator cards. The Vitis AI IDE provides a rich set of AI models, optimised Deep-learning Processor Unit (DPU) cores, tools, libraries, and example designs for AI inference deployments from the data centre to the edge.
Join the webinar in which AMD will present and discuss some of the latest features and enhancements enabled by the 3.0 release, including:
• Early-access support for the Versal AI Edge VEK280 evaluation kit and Alveo V70 data centre accelerator card. These exciting new platforms take advantage of the new AIE-ML tile architecture, offering higher performance, lower latency, reduced DDR memory bandwidth requirements, and reduced programmable logic consumption for AI inference applications.
• The new Vitis AI ONNX Runtime Engine (VOE) which provides integrated ONNX Runtime support. VOE enables developers to deploy a wider range of models and operators than could previously have been supported by Vitis AI.
• Enhancements to the Whole Graph Optimiser (WeGO) workflow for data centre applications provide developers with the benefit of on-the-fly quantisation, while simultaneously providing support for virtually any operator or sub graph that is supported by the native framework in which the model was trained.
• Support for AMD ROCm GPU enabled hosts offers developers and production engineers flexibility when deploying high-performance data centre solutions with Alveo accelerator cards.
Date: 15 February 2023
Time: 17:00 CAT
For more information visit http://bitly.ws/zJ9p
