CoolSiC 650 V Schottky diodes

EMP 2023 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Power Electronics / Power Management

Infineon’s new 650 V Schottky diodes increase efficiency, while reducing overall system cost. With no reverse recovery charge and the switching behaviour being independent from the load current, switching speed, and temperature, these CoolSiC Schottky diodes fully leverage the advantages of the underlying silicon carbide technology.

Key features of these diodes include:

• Best-in-class figure of merit QC x VF.

• High switching performance.

• Optimal thermal behaviour.

These features provide a design with increased efficiency and system power density while reducing overall system cost. The diodes are available in SMD and THD packages such as D2PAK, TO-220 or ThinPAK.


Further reading:

Powering the decarbonisation journey
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
As carbon emissions continue to rise, the spotlight is clearly shining on the transportation sector – with its 28% share of global carbon emissions.

Read more...
12th generation power with a sophisticated edge system
Altron Arrow Computer/Embedded Technology
Packing the power-efficient multicore architecture of Intel’s 12th Generation Core i7/i5/i3/Celeron processors, onboard LPDDR5, and AI module support into a compact edge system, the UP Xtreme is suitable for AI applications in healthcare, industrial processes, and transport management.

Read more...
New AEC-Q101 qualified TVS in MicroSMP package
Altron Arrow Passive Components
Vishay has expanded its portfolio of TVS protection diodes with the compact MicroSMP (DO-219AD) package, available in AEC-Q101 qualified versions.

Read more...
Switch easily to the new USB-C standard
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
Many products still use the older legacy barrel connector to provide power. With the laws that govern products being updated to include the USB-C connector for power, these older designs need to be renewed to include this newer connector.

Read more...
PMIC to simplify system design
RF Design Power Electronics / Power Management
Nordic Semiconductor has announced its plan to release a third Power Management IC (PMIC) in mid-2023 to expand its PMIC portfolio.

Read more...
New entry-level 32-bit MCU family
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has released a new family of low-cost, entry-level MCUs for use in cost-sensitive applications that do not skimp on performance.

Read more...
Microchip launches radiation-tolerant power management
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
The device, targeting low-earth orbit space applications, allows space system developers to quickly develop prototypes and final designs for the power management system with a radiation-tolerant device based on a familiar plastic COTS device.

Read more...
45 W USB PD reference design
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics has released a reference design for a 45 W USB Type-C power supply which has an output from 5 to 20 V DC.

Read more...
Three-phase bridge power modules
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay has announced the new 130, 160 and 300 A three-phase bridge power modules, which deliver reliable operation for heavy-duty industrial applications.

Read more...
Six-axis IMU with embedded sensor fusion
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has announced an advanced inertial module with intelligent on-chip functionalities for high-end applications, including UI support.

Read more...











