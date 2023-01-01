CoolSiC 650 V Schottky diodes

Infineon’s new 650 V Schottky diodes increase efficiency, while reducing overall system cost. With no reverse recovery charge and the switching behaviour being independent from the load current, switching speed, and temperature, these CoolSiC Schottky diodes fully leverage the advantages of the underlying silicon carbide technology.
Key features of these diodes include:
• Best-in-class figure of merit QC x VF.
• High switching performance.
• Optimal thermal behaviour.
These features provide a design with increased efficiency and system power density while reducing overall system cost. The diodes are available in SMD and THD packages such as D2PAK, TO-220 or ThinPAK.
Powering the decarbonisation journey EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
As carbon emissions continue to rise, the spotlight is clearly shining on the transportation sector – with its 28% share of global carbon emissions.
12th generation power with a sophisticated edge system Altron Arrow
Computer/Embedded Technology
Packing the power-efficient multicore architecture of Intel’s 12th Generation Core i7/i5/i3/Celeron processors, onboard LPDDR5, and AI module support into a compact edge system, the UP Xtreme is suitable for AI applications in healthcare, industrial processes, and transport management.
Switch easily to the new USB-C standard EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Many products still use the older legacy barrel connector to provide power. With the laws that govern products being updated to include the USB-C connector for power, these older designs need to be renewed to include this newer connector.
PMIC to simplify system design RF Design
Power Electronics / Power Management
Nordic Semiconductor has announced its plan to release a third Power Management IC (PMIC) in mid-2023 to expand its PMIC portfolio.
New entry-level 32-bit MCU family Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has released a new family of low-cost, entry-level MCUs for use in cost-sensitive applications that do not skimp on performance.
Microchip launches radiation-tolerant power management EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
The device, targeting low-earth orbit space applications, allows space system developers to quickly develop prototypes and final designs for the power management system with a radiation-tolerant device based on a familiar plastic COTS device.
45 W USB PD reference design Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics has released a reference design for a 45 W USB Type-C power supply which has an output from 5 to 20 V DC.
Three-phase bridge power modules EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay has announced the new 130, 160 and 300 A three-phase bridge power modules, which deliver reliable operation for heavy-duty industrial applications.