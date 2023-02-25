Uber and Nissan partner with Africa’s Green Economy Summit

The organisers of Africa’s Green Economy Summit, taking place in Cape Town from 22 to 24 February, have announced that global mobility giant Uber, and car manufacturer Nissan, will be official partners of the event. In addition, several more prominent speakers have been confirmed for the packed two-day investment gathering.

Africa’s Green Economy Summit will bring together investors, developer,s and governments, highlighting investment prospects that exist in the fields of green hydrogen, EVs and hybrid vehicles, energy storage, solar, hydro and wind energy, infrastructure development, urban sustainability, and manufacturing. It is part of the E-Fest Cape Town that will culminate in the Formula E 2023 Cape Town E-Prix race in the same week on 25 February 2023.

“There are huge opportunities for Africa to take advantage of business and technology innovation to drive green growth opportunities on the continent, that will give both good climate outcomes and also increase incomes and growth on the continent. This will require public policymakers, private entrepreneurs, investors and the financial sector to work together in a coordinated way to deliver on these opportunities,” said John Roome, the World Bank’s South Asia Regional Director of Sustainable Development.

