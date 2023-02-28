Webinar: Material technology for power module soldering

Indium Corporation’s Joe Hertline, product manager for Engineered Solder Materials (ESM)/Power Electronics, will host a webinar to discuss an emerging material technology which has the ability to provide robust tacking strength, while reducing dependency on customised fixturing. The webinar, a part of the company’s InSIDER Series, will be made available for on-demand viewing afterward after the live feed.

Reliance on complex, costly alignment fixturing is growing as power module designers seek repeatable manufacturing and to achieve high-reliability performance. Flux-free soldering techniques are being deployed widely to meet the increasing requirements for quality, low voiding, and cleanliness driven by automotive/EV use cases. The emergence of sintering materials for SiC module applications are also a key consideration as manufacturers look at opportunities to scale processes and leverage high-performance properties.

In this webinar, Hertline will present how InTACK material technology can be applied during assembly to provide robust tacking strength and reduce dependency on customised fixturing. The absence of residue and contamination with InTACK make it a viable option for flux-free soldering and sintering applications where cleanliness directly influences reliability performance. Test data will be analysed to evaluate material characteristics for dispensing, tack strength, and post-processing, and case studies will be reviewed to demonstrate opportunities for reduced process steps, cycle time, and overall cost of ownership in power module manufacturing.

Date: Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Time: 15:30 SAST

For more information visit https://indium.news/InTackWebinar





