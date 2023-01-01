Wide-bandgap developer forum 2023

The advantages of wide-bandgap technologies are well known and have been proven in many applications in recent years. With the highest efficiency and power density, they are also an important component to slow climate change in the energy transition. This last point has become an important and necessary consideration when developing new designs.

The wide-bandgap (WBG) developer forum 2023 will provide answers to:

• How does Infineon's WBG portfolio score?

• What advantages does it bring you as a developer?

If there are any questions that need to be addressed during the forum, please email them in advance to [email protected] with the subject line ‘WBG Developer Forum 2023’ .

For more information visit http://bitly.ws/zWGE





