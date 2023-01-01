Enhancing one’s semiconductor expertise
EMP 2023 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook
News
Working in the global semiconductor industry requires keeping pace with rapidly evolving technology trends. The SEMI University online learning platform can help you stay current. Built for and by the semiconductor manufacturing and electronics industry, the platform offers more than 360 on-demand courses for professionals of all skill levels.
From front- and back-end manufacturing operations and workplace safety, to principles of chip design and technology trends, these expert-led courses make it easy to boost your knowledge and semiconductor expertise – and advance your career.
SEMI University’s online learning platform enables you to:
• Take technical and business classes online, at your convenience.
• Learn from expert semiconductor and electronics instructors.
• Choose classes in a variety of languages.
• Access courses one year after purchase.
Course enrolment has opened for 2023. SEMI members and non-members alike are able to register for any courses on offer.
For more information visit https://www.semi.org/en/semi-university
Further reading:
Webinar: Material technology for power module soldering
News
Indium Corporation will host a webinar to discuss an emerging material technology which has the ability to provide robust tacking strength, while reducing dependency on customised fixturing.
Read more...
Wide-bandgap developer forum 2023
News
The wide-bandgap developer forum will provide design and development engineers with the latest technology updates on SiC and GaN, insights into industrial and automotive applications, with various customer examples.
Read more...
Examining reduced capability 5G networks
Quectel Wireless Solutions
News
RedCap is one of the most commercially and technically important innovations in 5G reduced capability (RedCap) networks.
Read more...
Webinar series: PCB design
EDA Technologies
News
EDA Technologies has been supporting the electronics industry for over 25 years with up-to-date knowledge on PCB design and manufacture, and to aid in helping design a PCB right the first time, EDA is offering free webinars for the month of February.
Read more...
Uber and Nissan partner with Africa’s Green Economy Summit
News
Africa’s Green Economy Summit will bring together investors, developers and governments, highlighting investment prospects that exist in the fields of green hydrogen, EVs and hybrid vehicles, energy storage, solar, hydro and wind energy, infrastructure development, urban sustainability, and manufacturing.
Read more...
Webinar: Enhance the next AI inference development
News
The AMD Vitis AI integrated development environment is a complete AI inference development solution for AMD adaptive hardware.
Read more...
Tech Talks: Wi-Fi series
News
Silicon Labs is bringing Tech Talks back for 2023. The first in this series titled ‘Wi-Fi 6 benefits for IoT applications’ will take place on Thursday, 2 February.
Read more...
Cleaning and cleanliness virtual workshop
News
Tolerance for residues on circuit assemblies has been steadily declining over the past few years. This is due to many factors, including miniaturisation, low standoff components, and the introduction of electronic assemblies into harsh environments.
Read more...
From the editor's desk: The future is hopefully looking brighter
Technews Publishing
News
After having some time off over the Christmas period, without any deadlines to attend to, I managed get away to a bushveld hideaway. No cellular signal, no electricity, filtered water directly from ...
Read more...
Flux-cored wire earns new product award
Techmet
News
Indium Corporation has earned the Circuits Assembly New Product Introduction (NPI) Award for its flux-cored wire, CW-818.
Read more...