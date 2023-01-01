Enhancing one’s semiconductor expertise

Working in the global semiconductor industry requires keeping pace with rapidly evolving technology trends. The SEMI University online learning platform can help you stay current. Built for and by the semiconductor manufacturing and electronics industry, the platform offers more than 360 on-demand courses for professionals of all skill levels.

From front- and back-end manufacturing operations and workplace safety, to principles of chip design and technology trends, these expert-led courses make it easy to boost your knowledge and semiconductor expertise – and advance your career.

SEMI University’s online learning platform enables you to:

• Take technical and business classes online, at your convenience.

• Learn from expert semiconductor and electronics instructors.

• Choose classes in a variety of languages.

• Access courses one year after purchase.

Course enrolment has opened for 2023. SEMI members and non-members alike are able to register for any courses on offer.

For more information visit https://www.semi.org/en/semi-university





