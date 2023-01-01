Categories

Power Electronics / Power Management



Intelligent hot-swap controller and protection IC

EMP 2023 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Power Electronics / Power Management

Infineon’s recently released XDP710 is a wide input voltage hot-swap and system monitoring controller IC that drives either a single MOSFET or multiple parallel N-Channel MOSFETs. In addition to a controlled turn on, the XDP710 provides continuous system health monitoring and communication to the main MCU via the PMBus interface.

There are many benefits to switching over to the XDP710:

• Complete system protection and management.

• Real-time system measurement with accuracy.

• On-the-fly flexibility and programmability.

• Reliable analog core with PMBus power telemetry.

• Digital configuration reduces external components.

• Analog-assisted Digital Mode for support of legacy systems.

• Multiple SOA configuration profiles in NVM reduces design time.

• Input transient and MOSFET SOA protection enables the use of smaller FETs.

• All available in a small package which is easy to integrate into existing designs.

Target applications for the XDP710 include AI, ML and GPU accelerator cards, network routers and switches, intelligent e-fuses, power distribution systems, and 24 to 48 V industrial power systems.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Further reading:

CoolSiC 650 V Schottky diodes
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
With no reverse recovery charge and the switching behaviour being independent from the load current, switching speed, and temperature, Infineon’s new 650 V Schottky diodes increase efficiency while reducing overall system cost.

Read more...
Powering the decarbonisation journey
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
As carbon emissions continue to rise, the spotlight is clearly shining on the transportation sector – with its 28% share of global carbon emissions.

Read more...
12th generation power with a sophisticated edge system
Altron Arrow Computer/Embedded Technology
Packing the power-efficient multicore architecture of Intel’s 12th Generation Core i7/i5/i3/Celeron processors, onboard LPDDR5, and AI module support into a compact edge system, the UP Xtreme is suitable for AI applications in healthcare, industrial processes, and transport management.

Read more...
New AEC-Q101 qualified TVS in MicroSMP package
Altron Arrow Passive Components
Vishay has expanded its portfolio of TVS protection diodes with the compact MicroSMP (DO-219AD) package, available in AEC-Q101 qualified versions.

Read more...
Switch easily to the new USB-C standard
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
Many products still use the older legacy barrel connector to provide power. With the laws that govern products being updated to include the USB-C connector for power, these older designs need to be renewed to include this newer connector.

Read more...
PMIC to simplify system design
RF Design Power Electronics / Power Management
Nordic Semiconductor has announced its plan to release a third Power Management IC (PMIC) in mid-2023 to expand its PMIC portfolio.

Read more...
New entry-level 32-bit MCU family
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has released a new family of low-cost, entry-level MCUs for use in cost-sensitive applications that do not skimp on performance.

Read more...
Microchip launches radiation-tolerant power management
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
The device, targeting low-earth orbit space applications, allows space system developers to quickly develop prototypes and final designs for the power management system with a radiation-tolerant device based on a familiar plastic COTS device.

Read more...
45 W USB PD reference design
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics has released a reference design for a 45 W USB Type-C power supply which has an output from 5 to 20 V DC.

Read more...
Three-phase bridge power modules
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay has announced the new 130, 160 and 300 A three-phase bridge power modules, which deliver reliable operation for heavy-duty industrial applications.

Read more...











