Intelligent hot-swap controller and protection IC

Infineon’s recently released XDP710 is a wide input voltage hot-swap and system monitoring controller IC that drives either a single MOSFET or multiple parallel N-Channel MOSFETs. In addition to a controlled turn on, the XDP710 provides continuous system health monitoring and communication to the main MCU via the PMBus interface.
There are many benefits to switching over to the XDP710:
• Complete system protection and management.
• Real-time system measurement with accuracy.
• On-the-fly flexibility and programmability.
• Reliable analog core with PMBus power telemetry.
• Digital configuration reduces external components.
• Analog-assisted Digital Mode for support of legacy systems.
• Multiple SOA configuration profiles in NVM reduces design time.
• Input transient and MOSFET SOA protection enables the use of smaller FETs.
• All available in a small package which is easy to integrate into existing designs.
Target applications for the XDP710 include AI, ML and GPU accelerator cards, network routers and switches, intelligent e-fuses, power distribution systems, and 24 to 48 V industrial power systems.
CoolSiC 650 V Schottky diodes Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
With no reverse recovery charge and the switching behaviour being independent from the load current, switching speed, and temperature,
Infineon’s new 650 V Schottky diodes increase efficiency while reducing overall system cost.
Infineon's new 650 V Schottky diodes increase efficiency while reducing overall system cost.
Power Electronics / Power Management
As carbon emissions continue to rise, the spotlight is clearly shining on the transportation sector – with its 28% share of global carbon emissions.
Read more...12th generation power with a sophisticated edge system Altron Arrow
Computer/Embedded Technology
Packing the power-efficient multicore architecture of Intel’s 12th Generation Core i7/i5/i3/Celeron processors, onboard LPDDR5, and AI module support into a compact edge system, the UP Xtreme is suitable for AI applications in healthcare, industrial processes, and transport management.
Read more...Switch easily to the new USB-C standard EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Many products still use the older legacy barrel connector to provide power. With the laws that govern products being updated to include the USB-C connector for power, these older designs need to be renewed to include this newer connector.
Read more...PMIC to simplify system design RF Design
Power Electronics / Power Management
Nordic Semiconductor has announced its plan to release a third Power Management IC (PMIC) in mid-2023 to expand its PMIC portfolio.
Read more...New entry-level 32-bit MCU family Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has released a new family of low-cost, entry-level MCUs for use in cost-sensitive applications that do not skimp on performance.
Read more...Microchip launches radiation-tolerant power management EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
The device, targeting low-earth orbit space applications, allows space system developers to quickly develop prototypes and final designs for the power management system with a radiation-tolerant device based on a familiar plastic COTS device.
Read more...45 W USB PD reference design Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics has released a reference design for a 45 W USB Type-C power supply which has an output from 5 to 20 V DC.
Read more...Three-phase bridge power modules EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay has announced the new 130, 160 and 300 A three-phase bridge power modules, which deliver reliable operation for heavy-duty industrial applications.