Examining reduced capability 5G networks

Quectel has announced its next topic in its Masterclass series. This topic, titled ‘RedCap: innovation and opportunities’, is one of the most commercially and technically important innovations in 5G reduced capability (RedCap) networks.

RedCap networks are ideal for applications that require high reliability and speeds typically between ultra eMBB and LPWA, and are expected to enable the deployment of billions of new IoT devices and services.

The webinar will comprise sessions on:

• Background and evolution of 3GPP standards.

• How 3GPP release 17 accommodates RedCap.

• RedCap applications in vertical markets.

The webinar will expose attendees to information on how to capitalise on RedCap network technology and learn how to use it to deploy new IoT solutions, and it will conclude with a Q&A; session with the expert leaders.

Date: 16 February 2023

Time: 18:00 CAT

For register for the masterclass visit https://www.quectel.com/masterclass-events#registration

Credit(s)

Quectel Wireless Solutions





