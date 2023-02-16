Examining reduced capability 5G networks

Quectel has announced its next topic in its Masterclass series. This topic, titled ‘RedCap: innovation and opportunities’, is one of the most commercially and technically important innovations in 5G reduced capability (RedCap) networks.
RedCap networks are ideal for applications that require high reliability and speeds typically between ultra eMBB and LPWA, and are expected to enable the deployment of billions of new IoT devices and services.
The webinar will comprise sessions on:
• Background and evolution of 3GPP standards.
• How 3GPP release 17 accommodates RedCap.
• RedCap applications in vertical markets.
The webinar will expose attendees to information on how to capitalise on RedCap network technology and learn how to use it to deploy new IoT solutions, and it will conclude with a Q&A; session with the expert leaders.
The wide-bandgap developer forum will provide design and development engineers with the latest technology updates on SiC and GaN, insights into industrial and automotive applications, with various customer examples.
EDA Technologies has been supporting the electronics industry for over 25 years with up-to-date knowledge on PCB design and manufacture, and to aid in helping design a PCB right the first time, EDA is offering free webinars for the month of February.
Africa’s Green Economy Summit will bring together investors, developers and governments, highlighting investment prospects that exist in the fields of green hydrogen, EVs and hybrid vehicles, energy storage, solar, hydro and wind energy, infrastructure development, urban sustainability, and manufacturing.
Silicon Labs is bringing Tech Talks back for 2023. The first in this series titled ‘Wi-Fi 6 benefits for IoT applications’ will take place on Thursday, 2 February.
Tolerance for residues on circuit assemblies has been steadily declining over the past few years. This is due to many factors, including miniaturisation, low standoff components, and the introduction of electronic assemblies into harsh environments.