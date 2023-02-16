Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

Webinar series: PCB design

EMP 2023 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook News

It does not matter how pretty a PCB looks, if it cannot be manufactured, it is a waste of time and resources. EDA Technologies has been supporting the electronics industry for over 25 years with up-to-date knowledge on PCB design and manufacture. To aid in helping design a PCB right the first time, EDA is offering free webinars for the month of February.

16 February 2023

PCB Stackup design

Too often, a PCB cannot be manufactured because the stackup is not practical or achievable. A good stackup also allows designers to optimise a design for signal integrity, crosstalk and EMI.

23 February 2023

What’s new in AD23

A brief summary of new features and changes in Altium Design 23 will be given in this webinar. Topics will include design capabilities, configuration setting, and multi-board support.

For more information on these webinars visit https://www.tracksandgaps.com/index.php


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 665 0375
Fax: 086 691 4210
Email: [email protected]
www: www.edatech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about EDA Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Webinar: Material technology for power module soldering
News
Indium Corporation will host a webinar to discuss an emerging material technology which has the ability to provide robust tacking strength, while reducing dependency on customised fixturing.

Read more...
Wide-bandgap developer forum 2023
News
The wide-bandgap developer forum will provide design and development engineers with the latest technology updates on SiC and GaN, insights into industrial and automotive applications, with various customer examples.

Read more...
Enhancing one’s semiconductor expertise
News
Working in the global semiconductor industry requires keeping pace with rapidly evolving technology trends, and the SEMI University online learning platform can help you stay current.

Read more...
Examining reduced capability 5G networks
Quectel Wireless Solutions News
RedCap is one of the most commercially and technically important innovations in 5G reduced capability (RedCap) networks.

Read more...
Uber and Nissan partner with Africa’s Green Economy Summit
News
Africa’s Green Economy Summit will bring together investors, developers and governments, highlighting investment prospects that exist in the fields of green hydrogen, EVs and hybrid vehicles, energy storage, solar, hydro and wind energy, infrastructure development, urban sustainability, and manufacturing.

Read more...
Webinar: Enhance the next AI inference development
News
The AMD Vitis AI integrated development environment is a complete AI inference development solution for AMD adaptive hardware.

Read more...
Tech Talks: Wi-Fi series
News
Silicon Labs is bringing Tech Talks back for 2023. The first in this series titled ‘Wi-Fi 6 benefits for IoT applications’ will take place on Thursday, 2 February.

Read more...
Cleaning and cleanliness virtual workshop
News
Tolerance for residues on circuit assemblies has been steadily declining over the past few years. This is due to many factors, including miniaturisation, low standoff components, and the introduction of electronic assemblies into harsh environments.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: The future is hopefully looking brighter
Technews Publishing News
After having some time off over the Christmas period, without any deadlines to attend to, I managed get away to a bushveld hideaway. No cellular signal, no electricity, filtered water directly from ...

Read more...
Flux-cored wire earns new product award
Techmet News
Indium Corporation has earned the Circuits Assembly New Product Introduction (NPI) Award for its flux-cored wire, CW-818.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved