Webinar series: PCB design

It does not matter how pretty a PCB looks, if it cannot be manufactured, it is a waste of time and resources. EDA Technologies has been supporting the electronics industry for over 25 years with up-to-date knowledge on PCB design and manufacture. To aid in helping design a PCB right the first time, EDA is offering free webinars for the month of February.

16 February 2023

PCB Stackup design

Too often, a PCB cannot be manufactured because the stackup is not practical or achievable. A good stackup also allows designers to optimise a design for signal integrity, crosstalk and EMI.

23 February 2023

What’s new in AD23

A brief summary of new features and changes in Altium Design 23 will be given in this webinar. Topics will include design capabilities, configuration setting, and multi-board support.

For more information on these webinars visit https://www.tracksandgaps.com/index.php

