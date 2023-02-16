Webinar series: PCB design

It does not matter how pretty a PCB looks, if it cannot be manufactured, it is a waste of time and resources. EDA Technologies has been supporting the electronics industry for over 25 years with up-to-date knowledge on PCB design and manufacture. To aid in helping design a PCB right the first time, EDA is offering free webinars for the month of February.
16 February 2023
PCB Stackup design
Too often, a PCB cannot be manufactured because the stackup is not practical or achievable. A good stackup also allows designers to optimise a design for signal integrity, crosstalk and EMI.
23 February 2023
What’s new in AD23
A brief summary of new features and changes in Altium Design 23 will be given in this webinar. Topics will include design capabilities, configuration setting, and multi-board support.
Wide-bandgap developer forum 2023
News
The wide-bandgap developer forum will provide design and development engineers with the latest technology updates on SiC and GaN, insights into industrial and automotive applications, with various customer examples.
Uber and Nissan partner with Africa's Green Economy Summit
News
Africa’s Green Economy Summit will bring together investors, developers and governments, highlighting investment prospects that exist in the fields of green hydrogen, EVs and hybrid vehicles, energy storage, solar, hydro and wind energy, infrastructure development, urban sustainability, and manufacturing.
Tech Talks: Wi-Fi series
News
Silicon Labs is bringing Tech Talks back for 2023. The first in this series titled ‘Wi-Fi 6 benefits for IoT applications’ will take place on Thursday, 2 February.
Cleaning and cleanliness virtual workshop
News
Tolerance for residues on circuit assemblies has been steadily declining over the past few years. This is due to many factors, including miniaturisation, low standoff components, and the introduction of electronic assemblies into harsh environments.