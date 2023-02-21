Workshop: High-reliability cleaning and testing

Tolerance for residues on circuit assemblies has been steadily declining over the past several years. This is due to many factors, including miniaturisation, low-standoff components, and the introduction of electronic assemblies into harsh environments. A significantly increasing number of assemblers are choosing to clean their assemblies after reflow to improve reliability.

Mouser and Traco Power have teamed up for a brand-new webinar where attendees will learn how to choose an optimal AC/DC or DC/DC converter for a medical application.Indium Corporation will host a webinar to discuss an emerging material technology which has the ability to provide robust tacking strength, while reducing dependency on customised fixturing.The wide-bandgap developer forum will provide design and development engineers with the latest technology updates on SiC and GaN, insights into industrial and automotive applications, with various customer examples.Working in the global semiconductor industry requires keeping pace with rapidly evolving technology trends, and the SEMI University online learning platform can help you stay current.RedCap is one of the most commercially and technically important innovations in 5G reduced capability (RedCap) networks.EDA Technologies has been supporting the electronics industry for over 25 years with up-to-date knowledge on PCB design and manufacture, and to aid in helping design a PCB right the first time, EDA is offering free webinars for the month of February.Africa’s Green Economy Summit will bring together investors, developers and governments, highlighting investment prospects that exist in the fields of green hydrogen, EVs and hybrid vehicles, energy storage, solar, hydro and wind energy, infrastructure development, urban sustainability, and manufacturing.The AMD Vitis AI integrated development environment is a complete AI inference development solution for AMD adaptive hardware.Silicon Labs is bringing Tech Talks back for 2023. The first in this series titled ‘Wi-Fi 6 benefits for IoT applications’ will take place on Thursday, 2 February.Tolerance for residues on circuit assemblies has been steadily declining over the past few years. This is due to many factors, including miniaturisation, low standoff components, and the introduction of electronic assemblies into harsh environments.