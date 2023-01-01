Categories

Samtec technology lowers HFT latency

EMP 2023 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Interconnection

The two years of living during COVID-19 changed many peoples’ way of life and trading on the stock market, once seen as the sole right of large investment firms, is one such activity that has seen a massive uptake by ‘normal’ people. College students, the unemployed, and those who were simply bored, have changed the trading market. This major surge in activity has highlighted an issue that was previously not a big problem: latency on the trading networks.

In this game microseconds count. It could mean the difference between obtaining/selling a stock at the price wanted or losing out to the opposition. Wall Street, one of the largest groups of investment traders and bankers, is defined by the technology that it uses. Recently, a new trend has been seen in Wall Street. They have always leveraged technology to drive high-frequency trading (HFT) and algorithm development. However, in recent times, Wall Street has started developing its own hardware with the help of FPGA designers and system architects.

Low-latency HFT hardware architectures require high-performance signals routed throughout their infrastructure. Like data centre servers, switches, and storage applications, getting signals from the front-panel to an ASIC or another compute engine poses technical challenges.

Samtec helps enable the low latency required. Its Flyover Technology can help extend signal reach and density to achieve next gen speeds by routing signals via ultra-low skew twinax cable versus legacy PCB-based designs. The proprietary co-extruded Eye Speed twinax cable technology eliminates the performance limitations and inconsistencies of traditional twinax cabling. The results include improved signal integrity, bandwidth, reach, and lower latencies for HFT systems.


Tel: +27 11 425 1400
Fax: 086 520 5995
Email: [email protected]
www: www.spectrumconcepts.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Spectrum Concepts


