Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Passive Components



Print this page printer friendly version

Capacitors with 85% increased ripple current capabilities

EMP 2023 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Passive Components

TDK has announced a new range of very compact snap-in aluminium electrolytic capacitors with 85% increased ripple current capability. Its new EPCOS B43652 series of snap-in capacitors is characterised by very compact dimensions and high ripple current-carrying capacity.

The RoHS-compatible capacitors are designed for a maximum rated voltage of 450 V DC and cover a capacitance range from 270 to 820 µF, with seven types. The capacitance values from 270 to 560 µF are offered in different dimensions, which increases design flexibility. Depending on the capacitance value, the capacitors dimensions are only 25 x 40 mm up to 35 x 55 mm (D x H).

A special performance feature of the AEC-Q200-qualified devices is the very high ripple current capability of up to 11,28 A at 100 Hz and 85°C. This was made possible by a new design with a reinforced bucket bottom for improved active cooling. In conventional capacitors, the valve is located at the bottom of the bucket, but in the new design, it is on the side. This improvement and active cooling have increased the ripple current capability by 85%.

A typical application of these capacitors is the DC link circuitry of onboard changers in xEVs.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 458 9000
Fax: +27 11 458 9034/5
Email: [email protected]
www: www.electrocomp.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Electrocomp


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Tantalum chip capacitors for harsh applications
Electrocomp Passive Components
Vishay’s new AEC-Q200-qualified polymer tantalum chip capacitors deliver improved performance in high temperature and high humidity conditions.

Read more...
New AEC-Q101 qualified TVS in MicroSMP package
Altron Arrow Passive Components
Vishay has expanded its portfolio of TVS protection diodes with the compact MicroSMP (DO-219AD) package, available in AEC-Q101 qualified versions.

Read more...
Automotive-grade multilayer ceramic capacitors
Avnet Abacus Passive Components
Available in a capacitance range of 0,2 pF to 470 uF, and a voltage range of 4 V to 630 V, these MLCCs feature greater reliability by improving the electrode material and plating, solderability and heat resistance characteristics.

Read more...
New electrolytic capacitor series
RS Components (SA) Passive Components
Vishay has announced its latest screw-terminal aluminium electrolytic capacitors, which offer high CV values in dimensions smaller than previous-generation solutions.

Read more...
Panasonic’s new conductive polymer tantalum solid capacitors
Electrocomp Passive Components
With a high characteristic stability and a low ESR, they promise an unrivalled reliability, especially in terms of guaranteed heat tolerance.

Read more...
TDK introduces extremely compact StandarD series disk varistors
RS Components (SA) Passive Components
TDK Corporation has announced the EPCOS B72307S0* (StandarD S07 Compact Series) and B72310S0* (StandarD S10 Compact Series) ranges of extremely compact, leaded disk varistors.

Read more...
Industrial humidity and temperature sensor
Electrocomp Test & Measurement
Sensirion’s SHT40I-HD1B is an analog humidity and temperature sensor which has been specifically developed for demanding industrial applications such as refrigerator and air conditioner use cases.

Read more...
Top entry flat flexible cable connector
Electrocomp Interconnection
GCT has expanded its range of Flat Flex products with the new FFC3A20, which is engineered for best value while offering premium performance.

Read more...
High-current low DC resistance power inductors
Avnet Abacus Passive Components
TDK Corporation has announced the introduction of its new VLS5030EX-D type power inductor as part of the VLS-EX-D series of wound ferrite power inductors.

Read more...
Surface-mount ceramic chip capacitors
Electrocomp Passive Components
Vishay has released its new surface-mount multilayer ceramic chip capacitors, which are available in custom frequency ranges.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved