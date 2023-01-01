Capacitors with 85% increased ripple current capabilities

TDK has announced a new range of very compact snap-in aluminium electrolytic capacitors with 85% increased ripple current capability. Its new EPCOS B43652 series of snap-in capacitors is characterised by very compact dimensions and high ripple current-carrying capacity.
The RoHS-compatible capacitors are designed for a maximum rated voltage of 450 V DC and cover a capacitance range from 270 to 820 µF, with seven types. The capacitance values from 270 to 560 µF are offered in different dimensions, which increases design flexibility. Depending on the capacitance value, the capacitors dimensions are only 25 x 40 mm up to 35 x 55 mm (D x H).
A special performance feature of the AEC-Q200-qualified devices is the very high ripple current capability of up to 11,28 A at 100 Hz and 85°C. This was made possible by a new design with a reinforced bucket bottom for improved active cooling. In conventional capacitors, the valve is located at the bottom of the bucket, but in the new design, it is on the side. This improvement and active cooling have increased the ripple current capability by 85%.
A typical application of these capacitors is the DC link circuitry of onboard changers in xEVs.
