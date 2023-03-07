Webinar: How to power your medical application
EMP 2023 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook
News
Mouser and Traco Power have teamed up for a brand-new webinar on ‘How to power your medical application.’ In the webinar attendees will learn:
• What are the challenges of developing a medical application?
• How to choose optimal AC/DC or DC/DC converters for a medical application.
• What are the medical-specific considerations and requirements?
During the webinar, applications and design examples will be put forward and discussed.
The webinar will be recorded. If you register and cannot attend, a copy of the recording will be emailed to you when it becomes available.
Date: 7 March 2023
Time: 15:00 CAT
For more information visit http://bitly.ws/A8PA
