Webinar: How to power your medical application

Mouser and Traco Power have teamed up for a brand-new webinar on ‘How to power your medical application.’ In the webinar attendees will learn:

• What are the challenges of developing a medical application?

• How to choose optimal AC/DC or DC/DC converters for a medical application.

• What are the medical-specific considerations and requirements?

During the webinar, applications and design examples will be put forward and discussed.

The webinar will be recorded. If you register and cannot attend, a copy of the recording will be emailed to you when it becomes available.

Date: 7 March 2023

Time: 15:00 CAT

For more information visit http://bitly.ws/A8PA





