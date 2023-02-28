New 1500 W medical power supply model

COSEL has announced the expansion of its medical power offering with the addition of a 1500 W version to its PJMA series. The 1500 W PJMA1500F has a universal input range of 85 to 264 V AC and complies with international safety standards. Designed for demanding medical applications, the PJMA series is suitable for Body Floating (BF) applications. It also complies with 2MOPP (IN/OUT) and 1MOPP (OUT/FG) safety requirements.
Based on a robust platform, the unit’s design has been optimised to offer a very good price/performance ratio for medical applications requiring a high-quality power solution. Four outputs are available as standard: 12 V/125 A,
24 V/64 A, 36 V/42 A and 48 V/32 A. The output voltage can be adjusted using a built-in potentiometer.
The PSU features 4 kV isolation on the input and output, and has low power consumption under no load conditions. Built-in safety circuits include inrush current limiting, overvoltage and overcurrent protection, and thermal protection. The unit has an operating temperature range of -20 to 70°C.
