Motor protection and control with dual port Ethernet

28 February 2023 Circuit & System Protection

The NewCode dual Ethernet relay from NewElec is an ISO 9001:2008-compliant, three-phase motor protection relay. It is a microcontroller-based precision instrument for three-phase induction motor protection with advanced control logic features and multiple motor starter control circuit configurations.

The relay is designed for the low-voltage motor protection market. The current transformers, including the core balance current transformers, are external. Certain models cater for combined current and core balance current transformers (CBCT), and maximum flexibility is maintained by allowing separate CBCTs with interposing current transformers with a software-selectable 1 to 10 A secondary winding.

Configurable automation features include:

• Onboard timers.

• A real-time clock with 24-hour period.

• Seven field inputs.

• A motor parameter calculator.

• Four programmable outputs.

• A three-phase recorder.

• Onboard simulator for training and commissioning purposes.

Multiple communication protocols are available. The NewCode-MK2 Modbus TCP model acts as a translator between the Modbus SCADA and the NewCode-MK2 allowing monitoring and control of the unit via the PLC.

The NewCode-MK2 PROFINET allows for communication between the relay and the PROFINET SCADA for monitoring and control functionality.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 327 1729
Fax: +27 12 327 1733
Email: [email protected]
www: www.newelec.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about NewElec Pretoria


Further reading:

The OMRON network safety advantage
Omron Electronics Editor's Choice Circuit & System Protection
When designing a safety solution for a machine or application, a fundamental consideration is whether to implement it as a standalone or network safety solution.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: Ionisation equipment
Actum Group Circuit & System Protection
Ionisers ensure that static charges are eliminated by neutralising static charge generated during the manufacturing process or during transport to final test and assembly.

Read more...
Automotive functional safety
EBV Electrolink Circuit & System Protection
Safety is a prime consideration in all vehicles, and a primary driver for greater automation, thereby removing reliance on the leading cause of accidents – the driver.

Read more...
New KD50 motor protection relay
NewElec Pretoria Circuit & System Protection
NewElec has released the KD50 motor protection relay, a locally designed and manufactured low-voltage relay for the protection of conveyors, compressors, crushers, fans and pump motors.

Read more...
MA series motor protection relay
NewElec Pretoria Power Electronics / Power Management
NewElec’s MA series motor protection relay can be used as either a standalone electronic motor protection relay or as part of an automation network process communicating to a PLC.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: ESD dissipative floor mats
Actum Group Circuit & System Protection
Static dissipative floor mats are designed to protect sensitive equipment, such as computers and explosive chemicals, by quickly drawing the static electricity off workers before they touch such items.  ...

Read more...
Adjustable earth leakage relay
NewElec Pretoria Computer/Embedded Technology
Newelec’s protection relay has an RS232 interface allowing customers to configure output trip relay options including latching or non-latching main trip contact, fail-safe or non-fail-safe options, and 110 to 220 V or 380 to 525 V AC auxiliary supply voltages.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: The importance of ESD audits
Actum Group Circuit & System Protection
An ESD (Electrostatic Discharge) audit is the first step in establishing an effective static control programme in the workplace. Before investing capital into new equipment, an ESD audit will help identify ...

Read more...
Tiny eFuse with multiple protection modes
Altron Arrow Circuit & System Protection
Texas Instruments’ TPS25981xx family of eFuses is a highly integrated circuit protection and power management solution that provides protection from 2,7 to 16 V with a low on-resistance of only 6 mO.

Read more...
USB 2.0 port isolators
RS Components (SA) Circuit & System Protection
The ADuM4165/ADuM41661 are USB 2.0 port isolators, utilising Analog Devices iCoupler technology to dynamically support all USB 2.0 data rates up to 480 Mbps (high speed).

Read more...











