Motor protection and control with dual port Ethernet

28 February 2023 Circuit & System Protection

The NewCode dual Ethernet relay from NewElec is an ISO 9001:2008-compliant, three-phase motor protection relay. It is a microcontroller-based precision instrument for three-phase induction motor protection with advanced control logic features and multiple motor starter control circuit configurations.

The relay is designed for the low-voltage motor protection market. The current transformers, including the core balance current transformers, are external. Certain models cater for combined current and core balance current transformers (CBCT), and maximum flexibility is maintained by allowing separate CBCTs with interposing current transformers with a software-selectable 1 to 10 A secondary winding.

Configurable automation features include:

• Onboard timers.

• A real-time clock with 24-hour period.

• Seven field inputs.

• A motor parameter calculator.

• Four programmable outputs.

• A three-phase recorder.

• Onboard simulator for training and commissioning purposes.

Multiple communication protocols are available. The NewCode-MK2 Modbus TCP model acts as a translator between the Modbus SCADA and the NewCode-MK2 allowing monitoring and control of the unit via the PLC.

The NewCode-MK2 PROFINET allows for communication between the relay and the PROFINET SCADA for monitoring and control functionality.

