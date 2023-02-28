Specialised series DIN rail power supplies

Mornsun has released its new LIMF series DIN rail power supplies. This new series has been designed for the most demanding environments.
The LIMF series is explosion-proof, and has certification including ATEX and IECEX. The units meet IEC/EN61000-4-5 surge test with conformal coating protection on each side of the PCBs. This makes the LIMF series ideally suited for applications in mining, gas, oil, wind power, railway, precision manufacturing, and other high-end industrial fields that require reliability and performance.
This series covers power ratings of 120, 240 and 480 W with an efficiency up to 95,5% in the full operating temperature range of -40 to 85°C. They have a universal 85 to 277 V AC or 120 to 390 V DC input on the same terminal, and a large 450 V electrolytic capacitor ensures stable operation in complex environments.
These power supplies are designed to work in harsh environments, and are salt-spray proof, can withstand 5G vibration, and have a conformal coating protection.
A guide to battery fast charging Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
While higher battery capacity increases a device’s operating life, keeping the charging time down on these larger capacities presents additional challenges for designers.
Read more...Steps to commissioning a solar power system for maximum performance Comtest
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Commissioning a new PV installation is necessary as it establishes a baseline of performance for customer acceptance and follow-on maintenance, and is important not only for PV system performance, but also for the longevity of equipment, safety, ROI, and warranties.
Read more...New 1500 W medical power supply model Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
Designed for demanding medical applications, the PJMA series is suitable for Body Floating (BF) applications, and it complies with 2MOPP (IN/OUT) and 1MOPP (OUT/FG) safety requirements.
Read more...Small battery chargers with big performance Current Automation
Power Electronics / Power Management
Adelsystem manufactures a range of high-quality battery chargers and power continuity backup modules suitable for use in cogeneration, transport, telecommunication, data centres, and smart grid applications.
Read more...Solution to battery cell monitoring TRX Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The TLE9012DQU Li-ion battery monitoring IC developed by Infineon is a multi-channel monitoring and balancing IC designed for Li-ion battery packs.