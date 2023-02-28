Specialised series DIN rail power supplies

28 February 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

Mornsun has released its new LIMF series DIN rail power supplies. This new series has been designed for the most demanding environments.

The LIMF series is explosion-proof, and has certification including ATEX and IECEX. The units meet IEC/EN61000-4-5 surge test with conformal coating protection on each side of the PCBs. This makes the LIMF series ideally suited for applications in mining, gas, oil, wind power, railway, precision manufacturing, and other high-end industrial fields that require reliability and performance.

This series covers power ratings of 120, 240 and 480 W with an efficiency up to 95,5% in the full operating temperature range of -40 to 85°C. They have a universal 85 to 277 V AC or 120 to 390 V DC input on the same terminal, and a large 450 V electrolytic capacitor ensures stable operation in complex environments.

These power supplies are designed to work in harsh environments, and are salt-spray proof, can withstand 5G vibration, and have a conformal coating protection.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900, [email protected], www.conical.co.za

