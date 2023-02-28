Low-profile, high-efficiency DIN rail PSU series

COSEL has announced the launch of three new DIN rail AC/DC power supplies for industrial applications. In addition to its electrical performance, the new WDA series offers the best ratio of value versus performance on the market.
Available in three power levels, 30 W, 60 W and 90 W, and combining a low-profile design with a wide input voltage range of 85 to 264 V AC and high-performance levels, the series is suitable for a large range of applications.
The WDA series delivers up to 90 W with an efficiency of 90%, reducing energy consumption and power dissipation. Overvoltage protection with latching and overcurrent protection with automatic recovery is built in.
The 30 W unit has outputs of 5, 12, 24, or 48 V DC. The 60 and 90 W versions have outputs of 12, 24 or 48 V. All units include a potentiometer for fine-tuning the output voltage.
The units are optimised for convection cooling, but a derating may be applicable, depending on the assembly method. The WDA comes with a five-year warranty and complies with industrial standards.
