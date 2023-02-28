Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Small battery chargers with big performance

28 February 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

Adelsystem manufactures a range of high-quality battery chargers and power continuity backup modules suitable for use in cogeneration, transport, telecommunication, data centres, and smart grid applications.

The DC-UPS range is a revolutionary line designed to provide uninterruptible power through a sophisticated and completely automatic management of any type of industrial battery including lead-acid, Gel,

Ni-Cd, and Li-ion. The products, which consist of a battery charger plus UPS functionality (backup module), are available in output ranges of 12 V DC/3 A, 12 V DC/10 A, 24 V DC/10 A, and 48 V DC/10 A. All power units provide a universal 115 to 230 V AC input.

The charger provides three charging levels: boost, trickle, and recovery. Visual indication is provided for various conditions including power shortage, defective battery, battery voltage less than 30%, the battery charging level, and a self-diagnosis feature which flashes a code via LED.

Available communication protocol options on the chargers are Modbus RTU, Modbus TC/IP, and SNMP. These compact units are easy to install, and provide automatic protection against reverse polarity, short circuit, overload, and over-voltage.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 462 4253
Fax: +27 11 462 4310
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rectifier.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Current Automation


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

A guide to battery fast charging
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
While higher battery capacity increases a device’s operating life, keeping the charging time down on these larger capacities presents additional challenges for designers.

Read more...
Steps to commissioning a solar power system for maximum performance
Comtest Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Commissioning a new PV installation is necessary as it establishes a baseline of performance for customer acceptance and follow-on maintenance, and is important not only for PV system performance, but also for the longevity of equipment, safety, ROI, and warranties.

Read more...
New 1500 W medical power supply model
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
Designed for demanding medical applications, the PJMA series is suitable for Body Floating (BF) applications, and it complies with 2MOPP (IN/OUT) and 1MOPP (OUT/FG) safety requirements.

Read more...
Specialised series DIN rail power supplies
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
The LIMF series is explosion-proof, and has certification including ATEX and IECEX, making the units ideally suited for applications in harsh environments.

Read more...
Low-profile, high-efficiency DIN rail PSU series
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The WDA series is available in three power levels, and combines a low-profile design with a wide input voltage range of 85 to 264 V AC.

Read more...
CT for battery testing and evaluation systems
Power Electronics / Power Management
Danisense has announced the release of its latest current transducer mainly aimed at automotive (EV) test benches and battery testing and evaluation systems.

Read more...
Automotive DC-DC converter with multiple outputs
Avnet Silica Power Electronics / Power Management
Renesas has released a multi-rail, ISO-26262-compliant regulator IC that combines three synchronous buck regulators with one low-dropout linear regulator.

Read more...
Dual-port USB type-C power delivery solution
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon’s EZ-PD CCG7DC is a highly integrated dual-port USB type-C power delivery solution with integrated buck-boost controllers.

Read more...
Solution to battery cell monitoring
TRX Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The TLE9012DQU Li-ion battery monitoring IC developed by Infineon is a multi-channel monitoring and balancing IC designed for Li-ion battery packs.

Read more...
Intelligent hot-swap controller and protection IC
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon’s recently released XDP710 is a wide input voltage hot-swap and system monitoring controller IC that drives either a single MOSFET or multiple parallel N-Channel MOSFETs.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved