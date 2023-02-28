Small battery chargers with big performance

28 February 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

Adelsystem manufactures a range of high-quality battery chargers and power continuity backup modules suitable for use in cogeneration, transport, telecommunication, data centres, and smart grid applications.

The DC-UPS range is a revolutionary line designed to provide uninterruptible power through a sophisticated and completely automatic management of any type of industrial battery including lead-acid, Gel,

Ni-Cd, and Li-ion. The products, which consist of a battery charger plus UPS functionality (backup module), are available in output ranges of 12 V DC/3 A, 12 V DC/10 A, 24 V DC/10 A, and 48 V DC/10 A. All power units provide a universal 115 to 230 V AC input.

The charger provides three charging levels: boost, trickle, and recovery. Visual indication is provided for various conditions including power shortage, defective battery, battery voltage less than 30%, the battery charging level, and a self-diagnosis feature which flashes a code via LED.

Available communication protocol options on the chargers are Modbus RTU, Modbus TC/IP, and SNMP. These compact units are easy to install, and provide automatic protection against reverse polarity, short circuit, overload, and over-voltage.

Credit(s)

Current Automation





