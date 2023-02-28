A new generation of industrial routers

Otto Wireless Solutions has recently added Wlink Technology’s new ‘G Series’ 4G/5G routers to its existing range. These routers are designed for industrial cellular and wireless connectivity in the IoT and M2M space.

The WL-G200 is a compact but powerful [email protected] LTE router. Equipped with an ARM Cortex A7 processor and two gigabit Ethernet ports, a stable connection with a high data throughput is maintained. Simultaneous 2,4 and 5 GHz Wi-Fi is available for applications where hotspot functionality is required. For users requiring location tracking, a GPS can be optionally added.

The WL-G510 is an industrial 4G LTE router designed for harsh environments and other industrial applications. This router enables complex M2M and industrial IoT networks to be built. Both 2,4 and 5 GHz Wi-Fi is available, which helps reduce congestion on existing 2,4 GHz deployments.

The WL-G520 is an enhanced version of the existing WL-R520. This router is equipped with a gigabit Ethernet port, and 2,4 and 5 GHz dual band Wi-Fi.

