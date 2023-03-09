Webinar: Addressing the needs of industrial applications with high-quality MCUs
Robotic and motor control systems used in industrial applications require sophisticated and computationally intensive control algorithms. These, coupled with the demands and rigours of industrial use settings, make designing for industrial applications challenging and complex.
In this webinar, Infineon will explore the demands of industrial application development, from simultaneous motor control to power conversion. How the use of purpose-built XMC Industrial MCUs from Infineon can enable robust design and faster time to market will be looked at.
The following topics will be covered in this webinar:
• Why designing for industrial applications is challenging.
• How to leverage XMC7000 MCUs for industrial applications like motor control and power conversion.
• Which features of the XMC7000 make product differentiation easier.
• A video of a robotic arm with multi-motor control, built using the XMC7000.
Date: 9 March 2023
Time: 17:00 CAT
For more information visit http://bitly.ws/ACvx
